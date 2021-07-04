Video
Expansion of MFS will establish cashless society soon, hopes Minister

Published : Sunday, 4 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236
Staff Correspondent

Posts and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar said through expansion of Mobile Financial Service (MFS) very soon Bangladesh will establish a cashless society in the world."
Mustafa Jabbar made the remarks at a virtual discussion titled, "Digital Technology in Allowance Distribution: Ensuring Transparency and Accountability" organized by Telecom Reporter Network, Bangladesh (TRNB) on Saturday.
Mustafa Jabbar said, "With the expansion of digital connectivity, Mobile Financing Service (MFS) has made unprecedented progress in the country and we hope that Bangladesh will soon become a cashless society through MFS."
He also called on the MFS service providers companies to make this service more popular by introducing interactive MFS system among them.
"During the coronavirus pandemic period digital services have played important role to smoothen people's daily life as well as keeping the country's economy afloat."  
Highlighting various initiatives related to the expansion of mobile and internet services in the country, Mostafa Jabbar said, "Some 98 percent areas of the country have been brought under the mobile networks, 4G internet services have been extended to remote areas of the country, Data speed and current expanded data demand has also been met."
"Broadband services will be ensured to every union in the country within this year," the Posts and Telecommunication Minister said and added "300 digital services have already been provided to the people. 3,000 more digital services will be provided to the people by bringing the whole country under the high speed broadband internet service."


