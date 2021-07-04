Public hearing on LPG pricing postponed

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has postponed its proposed public hearing on liquified petroleum gas (LPG) price fixing scheduled for July 7-8.

According to a BERC public notice, the hearing was suspended in compliance with the government's directives against the backdrop of the countrywide strict lockdown that began on July 1.

The commission will announce a fresh date for the public hearing later, a BERC notice said.

The energy regulatorhad announced the scheduled public hearing responding to the appeal of the LPG operators, who oppose the present pricing formula for LPG.

The BERC held its last public hearing on LPG price fixing in January this year, and first fixed theprice on April 12 after that,complying with a court order. -UNB







