Sunday, 4 July, 2021, 9:38 PM
Bangladesh sees highest 153 Covid deaths      
BNP leaders secretly contacting to join AL, says Quader

Published : Sunday, 4 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 270
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday said that BNP leaders of all levels are communicating behind the scene to join the AL.
He said this while addressing a press conference on the contemporary issues from his official residence on the Jatiya Sangsad premises.
Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said, "BNP is daydreaming of staging a 1/11-like incident through creating unrest in the country. On the contrary, BNP leaders at all levels are communicating behind the scene to join Awami League."
"As a party of conspirators, BNP smells conspiracy everywhere. As BNP had searched for various undemocratic paths to sustain their power, they are still walking on the dark alleyways, becoming desperate to regain power," he added.
Regarding BNP's announcement of waging movement for realizing people's rights, the AL General Secretary said when protecting people's life is the highest priority in the wake of coronavirus crisis, BNP is threatening to wage a movement.
"Since BNP cannot read the people's mind and real situation, they are getting isolated from people's expectation day by day," Quader added.
Regarding Covid-19 vaccine, the minister said, "The vaccine has started arriving in the country as promised by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Already 2.5 million doses of vaccine have reached and more vaccines will come within a few days."


