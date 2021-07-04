Video
Sunday, 4 July, 2021, 9:38 PM
Home Back Page

Rahimafrooz Renewable Energy wins Bangabandhu Award

Published : Sunday, 4 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 270

Rahimafrooz Renewable Energy Limited, a leading company in the sector, has been selected for the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award 2020, said a press release of the company.
 It is among a total of 23 industries which have been selected for the prestigious award being given for the first time in the country.
The press release said Rahimafrooz Renewable Energy Limited has been leading the country's renewable energy sector by illuminating millions of homes in the country through Solar home system (SHS). This has brought unprecedented improvement in the livelihoods of the people.
Rahimafrooz has been playing a key role in installing solar irrigation pumps to facilitate crops production while it has a vital role in setting up of mini-grids in the country's remote and off-grid areas and installation of solar systems on rooftops, industrial plants across the country.     -UNB


