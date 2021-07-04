Video
Sunday, 4 July, 2021
Bangladesh sees highest 153 Covid deaths      
Home Back Page

Traders defy edible oil price cut

Published : Sunday, 4 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 264
Mizanur Rahman

The impact of countrywide week long strict lockdown started to fall in capital's major kitchen markets amid sharp decline in the presence of customers.  With price of a few essentials going up, overall market situation has remained almost stable.
Selling of per liter edible oil with Tk 4 less has not been implemented though it was supposed to be effective from last Thursday. Traders claimed that the companies have supplied oil to the market at higher prices. It will not be possible to sell this oil at a lower price.
Faruk Hossain, a shopkeeper in Segunbagicha kitchen market in the capital said, "The company's representatives had informed him about the reduction in oil prices. However, the new price of oil will come later. When the previous excess price of oil is exhausted, the sale of oil at the new price will start."
While visiting different kitchen market in the capital, our correspondent found on Saturday bottled soybean oil being sold at Tk 153 per liter in the capital market on Saturday,  Open soybean oil at Tk 130 to Tk 135 per kg, and palm super sold at Tk 115 to Tk 120 per kg.
As there are less buyers in the market, the prices of new commodities have not changed much. Local onions are being sold at Tk 50 to Tk 55 per kg and imported onion is Tk 45 to Tk 50. Tk 120 to Tk 130 per kg of garlic. Imported ginger is being sold at Tk 160 to Tk 180 per kg and domestic ginger at Tk 120 to Tk 130 per kg.
Meanwhile, all kinds of vegetables are being sold at high prices. The price of eggplant has gone up by Tk 10 per kg, the price of eggplant in Manvede was Tk 50 to Tk 60 per kg,  tomato and carrot has gone up by about Tk 80 to Tk 100.





