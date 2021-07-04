Banker remanded  for torturing maid

Asadur Rahman, an officer of a private bank was placed on a two-day remand by a Dhaka court on Friday in a case filed for torturing a teenaged female house help.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shahidul Islam passed the order after Sub Inspector Billal Hossain of Bhatara police; also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced the Banker before the court with a seven-day remand prayer.

On Thursday Bhatara police arrested Ashadur from his Joarsahara residence.

He is serving as Principal Officer in First Security Islami Bank Ltd, said Bhatara police.





