Two-year time extension for Akhaura-Laksam double rail line project

CHATTOGRAM, July 3: The completion period of the 72-km Akhaura-Laksam double rail line project in Dhaka- Chattogram route has been for another two years. It is the third time the period has been extended.

Engineer Shahidul Islam, Project Director told the Daily Observer, "The proposal submitted to the Ministry for extension of the period till June 2023 next was approved on June 30 last.'

Meanwhile, the project was scheduled to be completed in December 2019. But due to Corona pandemic, the time was extended till June 2020. Then again it was extended to June 2021 that had ended.

But only 76 per cent of the works have so far been completed. Shahidul Islam claimed that the construction of 20 major bridges among 24 have already been completed. Besides, the constructions of most of the 45 culverts have also been completed, he said.

Meanwhile, the doubling of the 320 km long Dhaka-Chattogram railway line, one of the most significant rail lines of the country is being delayed for two years.

The construction works of the project began in November in 2016 last.

The Bangladesh Railway Ministry signed the agreement with a joint venture company of China Railway group, Toma Construction and Max Infrastructure (CTM) for this project.

Besides, the government signed a deal with a consortium of five companies for the consultancy services of the 72-km Akhaura-Laksam double rail line project on Dhaka- Chattogram route. The five companies include Dohwa Engineering Co Ltd (Korea), Korea Rail Network Authority, Oriental Consultants Global Ltd (Japan), Balaji Railroad Systems Ltd (India) and Development Design Consultants Ltd (Bangladesh).

Under the agreement, everything of the project-from design to completion of the construction process-will be supervised by the consortium.

A total of 69 bridges and culverts, including 13 big bridges, and 11 B-class rail stations along with computerised signaling system will be constructed on the 72 kms section.

The 72- km- long Laksham to Akhaura rail lines have been doubled with the financial assistance of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and European Investment Bank (EIB). The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and European Investment Bank (EIB) have agreed to finance the project. The loan agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and European Investment Bank (EIB) has already been signed.

The sources said, ADB will provide 505 million US dollar and EIB will provide 175 million US Dollar for the project.

Meanwhile, during the past Pakistan regime, 117- km- long rail route has been doubled that include, Kamalapur to Tongi and Chattogram to Chinki Astana.

The rest 203- km- long rail tracks in this important rail line remained single for a long time.

The present Awami League government in their previous tenure took three projects to double the rail tracks in this significant route. These projects have started since 2011 last. The three projects included: 64- km line Tongi and Bhairab Bazar, 61- km long Laksham and Chinki Astana and 7.1 -km long Akhaura-Bhairab Bazar totalling of 132 km. Of those projects, 64- km Tongi and Bhairab Bazar, 61- km long Laksham and Chinki Astana have already been completed.

With the implementation of the project, the speed of train on the route would be 120 kilometres per hour.

The main objective of this project is to increase the line capacity of Railway for efficient train operation and to meet fast growing freight and intercity passenger traffic.

The improvement will also result in low operating costs for users and increasing the competitiveness of Bangladesh for investment. Bangladesh Railway has introduced the transportation of containers from Chattogram Port to Kamalapur Inland Container depot since 15 years back.

A large numbers of passengers also travel through this rail route. The lion's share of income comes from this route.









