Omi sent to jail in human trafficking case  

Tuhin Siddique Omi, an accused in a case file against him for attempting to rape actress Pori Moni, was sent to jail on Saturday in another human trafficking case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Moinul Islam passed the order after Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police produced him before it after a two-day remand in the case.

A victim has filed the case against Omi with Dakshinkhan Police Station in the capital on June 17.

Earlier on 14 June, members of the Detective Branch (DB) arrested Omi along with Nasiruddin Mahmood in the case filed over rape and murder attempts on actress Shamsunnahar Smrity, popularly known as Pori Moni.







