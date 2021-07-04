Video
Bangladesh sees highest 153 Covid deaths      
Business

US plans to make airlines refund fees if bags are delayed

Published : Sunday, 4 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

July 3: The Transportation Department will propose that airlines be required to refund fees on checked baggage if the bags aren't delivered to passengers quickly enough.
The proposal, if made final after a lengthy regulation-writing process, would also require prompt refunds for fees on extras such as internet access if the airline fails to provide the service during the flight.
A department official said the agency will issue the proposal in the next several days, and it could take effect by next summer.
The proposal will require refunds if airlines fail to deliver a bag within 12 hours of the passenger's U.S. flight touching down or within 25 hours after an international flight.
Current regulations require refunds only if bags are lost, although airlines must compensate passengers for "reasonable" incidental expenses incurred while their bags are delayed. The government does not know how often airlines keep fees even when bags are significantly delayed.    -AP



