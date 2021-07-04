US-Bangla flying on domestic routes to serve BD  migrants

US-Bangla Airlines is operating flights on domestic routes amid lockdowns for outbound and inbound Bangladeshi migrants strictly abiding by health rules.

The domestic routes are Dhaka to Chittagong, Sylhet, Jessore, Syedpur and Cox's Bazar and flights will remain operational till July 7, US-Bangla officials said. The flights are being operated in the interest of expatriates to provide services, not business.

US-Bangla Airlines operates flights following all government precautionary guidelines, including government restrictions, to serve passengers on international routes.

During the lockdown, US-Bangla takes off from Dhaka for Chittagong at 10:30 am, 2:50 pm and 5:30 pm every day. It takes off from Chittagong at 11:50 am, 4:10 pm and 6:50 pm.

On the other hand the flights leave Dhaka daily for Sylhet, Syedpur and Cox's Bazar at 1 pm and Jessore at 12:30 pm. The flights leave Sylhet at 2:20 pm, Jessore at 1:40 pm, Syedpur and Cox's Bazar at 2:40 pm for Dhaka.

Only outbound and inbound Bangladeshi passengers have the opportunity to travel on domestic routes subject to having tickets. US-Bangla Airlines operates flights from Dhaka to Doha, Muscat, Singapore, Dubai and Guangzhou.



















