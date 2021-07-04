

DSE’s market capitalization soared by Tk 3500cr last week

In the last working day of last week, the share price of most companies increased along with a big rise in price index as a result the rise in market capitalization last week. It has in fact increased by more than Tk 6,18 crore in two weeks.

At the end of last week's trading day, the market capitalization of DSE stood at 5 lakh 14 thousand 282 crore taka which was 5 lakh 10 thousand 638 crore taks in the last working day of the previous week. In other words, the DSE market capitalization increased by Tk 3,644 crore in one week. The market capitalization of DSE increased by Tk 2,504 crore in the previous week.

However, the market capitalization in the previous week however decreased. At that time, the DSE market capitalization decreased to Tk 1,803 crore. Increase or decrease in market capitalization means that the share and unit prices of listed companies have increased or decreased.

Meanwhile, the DSE's main price index DSEX has risen by 57.65 points or 95 percent over the past week. The index rose 40.08 points or 0.66 per cent in the previous week. In other words, the main price index of DSE has increased by 106 points in two weeks. In addition to the price index, the DSE-30 index, which is made up of well-selected companies, has risen over the past week. Last week, the index rose 8.85 points or 40 percent while it rose 2.47 points or 11 percent in the previous week.

On the other hand, the DSE Shariah Index, which is made up of companies operating on the basis of Islamic Shariah, has also been on an upward trend for two consecutive weeks. The index rose 12.90 points or 99 percent last week. The index rose 10.93 points, or 85 per cent, in the previous week.

Along with the rise in the price index, the shares and unit prices of most of the companies that traded on the DSE last week have risen. Throughout the week, prices of 197 companies listed on the DSE rose. In contrast, the price of 162 has decreased. And the price of 17 remains unchanged.

The average turnover on the DSE on each working day of the week was Tk 1,406.17 crore. In the previous week, the average daily turnover was Tk 1,904.85 crore. In other words, the average transaction per working day has decreased by Tk 498.69 crore or 26.18 percent.

The total turnover on the DSE during the last week was 5 thousand 624 crore 66 lakh taka. The previous week's transaction was 9 thousand 524 crore 29 lakh taka. As a result, the total transaction has decreased by 3,899 crore 63 lakh taka or 40.94 per cent. The reason for the decrease in total transactions is that there has been less transaction in one working day last week due to bank holiday.

Beximco, Delta Life Insurance, Malek Spinning, Square Pharmaceuticals, Queen South Textile, Dutch-Bangla Bank, Maxon Spinning, Dragon Sweater, Keya Cosmetic and Kattaki Textile are among the top 10 traded companies in the DSE's main market.



The market capitalization of the main Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) increased by more than Tk 3,500 crore in a week. With this rise the country's stock market has returned to the upward trend after a big setback early last week.In the last working day of last week, the share price of most companies increased along with a big rise in price index as a result the rise in market capitalization last week. It has in fact increased by more than Tk 6,18 crore in two weeks.At the end of last week's trading day, the market capitalization of DSE stood at 5 lakh 14 thousand 282 crore taka which was 5 lakh 10 thousand 638 crore taks in the last working day of the previous week. In other words, the DSE market capitalization increased by Tk 3,644 crore in one week. The market capitalization of DSE increased by Tk 2,504 crore in the previous week.However, the market capitalization in the previous week however decreased. At that time, the DSE market capitalization decreased to Tk 1,803 crore. Increase or decrease in market capitalization means that the share and unit prices of listed companies have increased or decreased.Meanwhile, the DSE's main price index DSEX has risen by 57.65 points or 95 percent over the past week. The index rose 40.08 points or 0.66 per cent in the previous week. In other words, the main price index of DSE has increased by 106 points in two weeks. In addition to the price index, the DSE-30 index, which is made up of well-selected companies, has risen over the past week. Last week, the index rose 8.85 points or 40 percent while it rose 2.47 points or 11 percent in the previous week.On the other hand, the DSE Shariah Index, which is made up of companies operating on the basis of Islamic Shariah, has also been on an upward trend for two consecutive weeks. The index rose 12.90 points or 99 percent last week. The index rose 10.93 points, or 85 per cent, in the previous week.Along with the rise in the price index, the shares and unit prices of most of the companies that traded on the DSE last week have risen. Throughout the week, prices of 197 companies listed on the DSE rose. In contrast, the price of 162 has decreased. And the price of 17 remains unchanged.The average turnover on the DSE on each working day of the week was Tk 1,406.17 crore. In the previous week, the average daily turnover was Tk 1,904.85 crore. In other words, the average transaction per working day has decreased by Tk 498.69 crore or 26.18 percent.The total turnover on the DSE during the last week was 5 thousand 624 crore 66 lakh taka. The previous week's transaction was 9 thousand 524 crore 29 lakh taka. As a result, the total transaction has decreased by 3,899 crore 63 lakh taka or 40.94 per cent. The reason for the decrease in total transactions is that there has been less transaction in one working day last week due to bank holiday.Beximco, Delta Life Insurance, Malek Spinning, Square Pharmaceuticals, Queen South Textile, Dutch-Bangla Bank, Maxon Spinning, Dragon Sweater, Keya Cosmetic and Kattaki Textile are among the top 10 traded companies in the DSE's main market.