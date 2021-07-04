Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 July, 2021, 9:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh sees highest 153 Covid deaths      
Home Business

DSE’s market capitalization soared by Tk 3500cr last week

Published : Sunday, 4 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Business Correspondent

DSE’s market capitalization soared by Tk 3500cr last week

DSE’s market capitalization soared by Tk 3500cr last week

The market capitalization of the main Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) increased by more than Tk 3,500 crore in a week. With this rise the country's stock market has returned to the upward trend after a big setback early last week.
In the last working day of last week, the share price of most companies increased along with a big rise in price index as a result the rise in market capitalization last week. It has in fact increased by more than Tk 6,18 crore in two weeks.
At the end of last week's trading day, the market capitalization of DSE stood at 5 lakh 14 thousand 282 crore taka which was 5 lakh 10 thousand 638 crore taks in the last working day of the previous week. In other words, the DSE market capitalization increased by Tk 3,644 crore in one week. The market capitalization of DSE increased by Tk 2,504 crore in the previous week.
However, the market capitalization in the previous week however decreased. At that time, the DSE market capitalization decreased to Tk 1,803 crore. Increase or decrease in market capitalization means that the share and unit prices of listed companies have increased or decreased.
Meanwhile, the DSE's main price index DSEX has risen by 57.65 points or 95 percent over the past week. The index rose 40.08 points or 0.66 per cent in the previous week. In other words, the main price index of DSE has increased by 106 points in two weeks. In addition to the price index, the DSE-30 index, which is made up of well-selected companies, has     risen over the past week. Last week, the index rose 8.85 points or 40 percent while it rose 2.47 points or 11 percent in the previous week.
On the other hand, the DSE Shariah Index, which is made up of companies operating on the basis of Islamic Shariah, has also been on an upward trend for two consecutive weeks. The index rose 12.90 points or 99 percent last week. The index rose 10.93 points, or 85 per cent, in the previous week.
Along with the rise in the price index, the shares and unit prices of most of the companies that traded on the DSE last week have risen. Throughout the week, prices of 197 companies listed on the DSE rose. In contrast, the price of 162 has decreased. And the price of 17 remains unchanged.
The average turnover on the DSE on each working day of the week was Tk 1,406.17 crore. In                  the previous week, the average daily turnover was Tk 1,904.85 crore. In other words, the average transaction per working day has decreased by Tk 498.69 crore or 26.18 percent.
The total turnover on the DSE during the last week was 5 thousand 624 crore 66 lakh taka. The previous week's transaction was 9 thousand 524 crore 29 lakh taka. As a result, the total transaction has decreased by 3,899 crore 63 lakh taka or 40.94 per cent. The reason for the decrease in total transactions is that there has been less transaction in one working day last week due to bank holiday.
Beximco, Delta Life Insurance, Malek Spinning, Square Pharmaceuticals, Queen South Textile, Dutch-Bangla Bank, Maxon Spinning, Dragon Sweater, Keya Cosmetic and Kattaki Textile are among the top 10 traded companies in the DSE's main market.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US plans to make airlines refund fees if bags are delayed
New Saudi airline plan takes aim at Emirates, Qatar Airways
US-Bangla flying on domestic routes to serve BD  migrants
India Inc grapples with vaccine hesitancy
Woes deepen at Vodafone’s India unit
6 land-ports on BD-India border to remain open 3 days a week
MetLife Bangladesh launches paperless agent recruitment
DSE’s market capitalization soared by Tk 3500cr last week


Latest News
Pandemic drives sea freight prices to record high
Lockdown likely to be extended by one more week
17 die of COVID-19 and symptoms in Jashore
BNP, NGOs are not found in COVID-19 pandemic: Hasan
TCB sells essential items from Monday
BNP MP GM Siraj donates two cannulas to Bogura hospital
Bangladesh sees highest 153 Covid deaths
Mastul working for a better generation
Humayun new vice chancellor of BOU
Hasina sends mangoes to Modi and Mamata as gifts
Most Read News
Rohingya relocation and Aljazeera’s smear campaign
Edible fungi: Way of boosting immunity
CPC’s birth centenary
Is status quo ante Trump feasible?
Japan PM warns of closed-door Olympics as virus cases rise
PM calls for a bold global policy to achieve gender equality
Muslims attend Juma prayers at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital
Khulna gasps for breath
Hill cutting in Ctg goes on unabated
Jatrabari-Kutubkhali road in the capital is in bad shape due to lack of repair
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft