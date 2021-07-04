

Daraz, realme sign MoU to promote mutual business

realme will bring all the great smart devices for the users through this agreement and it is expected that both the companies will be able to increase their capabilities by meeting the needs of the customers simultaneously.

realme is the fastest growing smartphone brand in the world, whereas Alibaba's concern Daraz is the largest online market in Bangladesh. With Daraz's well-established e-commerce structure and realme's large base of tech trend-setting users, this new partnership is bound to be a great synergy.

realme is now the world's 7th largest smartphone vendor with a total user base of over 85 million users. Apart from introducing stylish smartphones with incredible specifications and AIoT products for the smartphone users, realme has established a stronghold over the global market through partnering with leading e-commerce companies in different markets. Last year, realme achieved the top position at Daraz 11.11 Super Sale event in South Asia region in 'Mobile and tablet, audio and wearables' segment in terms of sales.

This cooperation between realme and Daraz in Bangladesh is meeting the customers' needs. realme has been ranked as top brand in 'Mobile & Tablets' category in the recently-concluded 'Daraz Electronics Week', which marks its fifth consecutive monthly Top 1 ranking on the platform.

Tony Lin, realme's e-commerce head, SEA & SA, said, "realme is the fastest growing smartphone brand both globally and locally. We tend to be frontrunners in creating synergies that resonate well with the market we represent. Together with Daraz, realme will expand its portfolio of smartphones and AIoT products in Bangladesh to empower tech life of the youth."

"It's refreshing to see realme taking advantage of the full range of opportunities that e-commerce brings in South Asia, targeting a particularly young audience. It's great to see realme already serving as an outstanding case study of success on its mission to become a leading mobiles & electronics brand in the region. With the continuous collaboration, we are optimistic to reaching ever new highs together", said Jan Philipp Poeter, Chief Commercial Officer of Daraz Group.

The announcement came after Daraz Electronics Week 2021, where realme has achieved the highest sales any smartphone has achieved in the past 6 years. realme is always committed to cater to the needs of the youth. realme is working tirelessly with the goal of offering 100 million 5G phones to the young users in the next three years. According to Canalys report, realme is one of the best three mobile brands in the country.









