Sunday, 4 July, 2021, 9:36 PM
Taxing multinationals: Further steps for final deal

Published : Sunday, 4 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

July 3: Some 130 countries reached a historic deal Thursday that would see massive multinational firms pay their fair share of taxes.
But the deal won't be finalised until October, with some tough work ahead to bring in recalcitrant countries.
How was the deal reached?
In order to get on board the developed countries who have seen their tax revenue leak away, as well as sceptical emerging nations and countries which have benefited from ultra-low tax rates, a number of compromises were necessary.
While the deal foresees an effective minimum 15 percent tax rate -- that is to say that the amount actually levied and paid -- there will still be a few loopholes to reduce that.
Countries will still be able to offer incentives to encourage companies to set up production facilities. Developing nations will still be able to benefit from breaks foreseen in bilateral treaties.
And the text's provisions concerning a redistribution of profits to countries where companies do most of their business will only apply to the top hundred or so multinationals.
But to assuage developing countries it was agreed that after seven years the number of companies subject to this provision will grow.
That means developing countries will likely see more revenue heading their way and that helped bring India, Turkey and Argentina on board.
The measures are considered insufficient, however, by the anti-poverty NGO Oxfam, which believes the deal is still skewed towards rich nations.
But one of the key negotiators behind the deal, the head of tax policy at the OECD, Pascal Saint-Amans, said "the agreement is very good for developing countries, it has major advances for them."
Next steps
The next step will be a meeting of G20 nations on July 9 and 10.
While the OECD-brokered deal of 130 countries takes out some of the drama, as all of the G20 nations are on board, the meeting can help maintain political momentum.
Not only do the nations have plenty of technical details to work out before the self-imposed October deadline (with a hoped-for 2023 start date), they still want to bring hold-outs on board.    -AFP


