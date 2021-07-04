Video
Sunday, 4 July, 2021
Bangladesh sees highest 153 Covid deaths      
Business

Stability persists on Pakistan cotton market

Published : Sunday, 4 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

KARACHI, July 3: The local cotton market on Friday remained stable and volume remained satisfactory. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association closed the market on Rs 12900 per maund on the first day of the cotton season of 2021-22.
The rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 12800 to Rs 12900 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 13500 to Rs 13600 per maund.
The rate of new crop of Phutti in Sindh was in between Rs 5700 to Rs 5800 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 5800 to Rs 6400 per 40 kg. The rate of Banola in Sindh is in between Rs 1900 to Rs 2000 per maund. The rate of Banola in Punjab is in between Rs 2000 to Rs 2100 per maund.
600 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 12800 to Rs 13000 per maund, 400 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 12900 per maund and 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 13500 per maund.
For the first time in the history of Pakistan, exporters have been levied with 300percent higher tax as compared to local businesses. The federal government in its budget has facilitated the local SMEs and neglected, as usual, the SMEs of export sectors.
The value added textile sector had in its budget proposals demanded of the federal government to reduce income tax as well as sales tax rates for exporters but in vain.
Globally, there are no taxes on export businesses, and where taxes are levied on exports the rate is lower than the one levied on local businesses. However, in Pakistan the situation is the opposite.
The value added textile sector is very disappointed that the government has not accorded consideration to its demands. This joint statement was made by Jawed Bilwani, chairman, Pakistan Apparel Forum, Riaz Ahmed, central chairman, Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association, Rafiq Godil, chairman, Pakistan Knitwear and Sweater Exporters Association; Feroze Alam Lari, chairman, Towel Manufacturers Association of
Pakistan; Abdus Samad, chairman, Pakistan Cloth Merchants Association, Khawaja M. Usman, former chairman, Pakistan Cotton Fashion Apparels Manufacturers & Exporters Association, Shaikh Shafiq, former chairman, Pakistan Readymade Garment Manufacturers & Exporter Association, Zulfiqar Ch., chairman, All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association, Khawaja Muhammad Younus, chairman, All Pakistan Bedsheets & Upholstery Manufacturers Association, Shoaib Majeed, chairman, Pakistan Denim Manufacturers & Exporters Association, Naveed Illahi, chairman, Pakistan Bedwear Exporters Association, and Yusuf Yaqoob, chairman, Pakistan Weaving Manufacturers Association.
The textile exporters demanded restoration of Zero Rating of GST - No Payment No Refund System.    -Business Recorder


« PreviousNext »

