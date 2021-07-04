

Pran-RFL stands by trafficking survivors amid pandemic

Pran-RFL has undertaken this initiative under 'Pashe Asi Bangladesh' programme as a part of its corporate social responsibility during the global epidemic of coronavirus, says a press release.

The survivors; beneficiaries of the project, received a variety of essential food and household items across five key-districts of operations for the project - Khulna, Satkhira, Jashore, Chattogram, and Cox's Bazar.

The significance of this intervention suggests that the survivors will be able to fittingly prepare for the recent spike in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; especially onto the remote and rural regions of Bangladesh.

The project's sub-partners across the key-districts were tasked with the distribution of the supplies directly to the severely afflicted survivors.

About the 'PRAN-RFL Group' and the 'Ashshash' Project: Catering to a global consumer-base of about 400 million presently, the 'PRAN-RFL Group' has become an industry-leading conglomerate in Bangladesh, since its inception in 1981.

The 'Ashshash' project is funded by the 'Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation' (SDC) and implemented by Winrock International. The project aims to eventually eradicate all circumstances relating to human trafficking in Bangladesh by setting an inaugural goal to enroll 4,500 men and women under it's counselling and training processes, whilst engaging 250,000 individuals from various community-levels via awareness-raising activities.





