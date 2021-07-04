Video
Sunday, 4 July, 2021
Six traders awarded for innovation on urban food system

Published : Sunday, 4 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Six entrepreneurs were awarded for their creative innovation on urban food systems in a competition titled 'Food Frontiers: Urban Food Systems Innovation Challenge Competition-2021'.
Food Frontiers is an innovation challenge for youth entrepreneurs to bring disruptive innovation in urban food system of Bangladesh, says a press release.
The six entrepreneurs are: Jackfruit 360 Degree, Inspira, Dr. Recycle BD, Ghost Kitchen Bangladesh, Green Gain, and Ipage. They were awarded at the concluding ceremony of the competition held virtually in the capital recently.    
The awardees will get a total of $26,000 for implementing their business ideas and scale up.  
The young entrepreneurs are now to work for motivating consumption of safe food and reduce health risk of people and sustainable development of environment by ensuring smooth market management through the application of their creative innovative model.  
The judging parameters were- Innovation, Nutrition Impact, Socio Economic Impact, Commercial Viability, Scalability, Affordability, and Adaptability.
The competition was organized by the SUN Business Network (SBN) Bangladesh, with Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and World Food Programme (WFP) as co-convenors in association with the Ministry of Industries of Bangladesh, and Stellar Value Partners as its accelerator.
Dr. Ruhul Amin Talukder, Additional Secretary of Agriculture Ministry; attended as the chief guest at the ceremony, presided over by Md. Golam Yahiya, Additional Secretary (Planning) of Ministry of Industries.
Md. Abdul Kayowm Sarker, Chairman (Additional Secretary), Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA), Ministry of Food; Dr. S M Mustafizur Rahman, Line Director of National Nutrition Service under Institution of Public Health and Nutrition (IPHN); Dr. Rudaba Khondker, Country Director of GAIN Bangladesh; Ali Mushtaq Butt, Commercial Counsellor of Denmark Embassy in Dhaka; Dr. Nadia Binte Amir, Chief Executive of Research and Computing Services; among others, spoke.                Dr. Ashek Mahfuz, Portfolio Lead of GAIN Bangladesh, gave welcome address.
The competition was organized as part of a campaign to motivate the consumption of safe, nutritious and healthy food in urban areas.
Initially, 85 entrepreneurs took part in the competition. Later, six out of 12 participants were finally selected for the awards based on effectiveness of their business model.
The competition aimed at increasing the capacity of young entrepreneurs for bringing innovation in urban food system and make it sustainable.
National Association of Small and Cottage Industries of Bangladesh (NASCIB) and Bangladesh Youth Environmental Initiative are working as strategic partners of this campaign.   


