Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 July, 2021, 9:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh sees highest 153 Covid deaths      
Home Business

Eyeglasses and financial inclusion of BD older adults

Published : Sunday, 4 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

VisionSpring (www.visionspring.org), the pioneering social enterprise, will participate in a ground-breaking suite of four studies, known as ENGINE, that explore the relationships between vision correction and social and economic development.
VisionSpring will partner on the THRIFT trial to understand the impact of eyeglasses on expanding financial inclusion for older adults, particularly through mobile banking, says a press release.
The ENGINE studies are funded by the Wellcome Trust and the Chen Yet-Sen Family Foundation, totalling £3.6 million. The lead researchers on the ENGINE studies are Professor Nathan Congdon of Queen's University Belfast (QUB) in the UK and Professor Rohit Khanna of the LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) in India.
Poor vision, the world's largest unmet disability, affects 2.2 billion people. The four-trial suite, ENGINE -- Eyecare Nurtures Good-health, Innovation, driviNg-safety and Education --  examines how an affordable, effective, and widely available treatment, eyeglasses, can help achieve the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals across the life course from reducing road traffic injuries and enhancing learning, to slowing the onset of cognitive decline and improving economic independence in old age. In total, 29 collaborating government, academic, NGO and private sector institutions in six countries will carry out the ENGINE studies.
The THRIFT (Transforming Households with Refraction and Innovative Financial Technology) trial will examine the impact of free reading glasses to support the use of smartphone banking apps in Bangladesh among elderly recipients of government Old Age Allowance payments. The study will capitalize on the Bangladesh Government's novel plan to digitize all social safety net payments to the elderly. The World Bank and others suggest Bangladesh's strategy of delivering safety net payments through e-banking to the elderly provides a model for many other countries if visual challenges for users are successfully met.
The THRIFT study will be implemented by VisionSpring, Good Business Lab, University of Michigan, Florida International University, University of Dhaka, and MOMODa Foundation.
The principal investigator for the THRIFT study, Dr. Atonu Rabbani, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Dhaka and Associate Scientists of BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health said: "The social pension program in Bangladesh is the largest of its kind. This research will determine if creating access to eyeglasses is a low-cost, effective way to remove a barrier to increased under-served, elderly people who benefit from digital payments.
Ella Gudwin, CEO of VisionSpring, said: "This research initiative is a testament to the collaborative spirit of the eyecare sector. We expect the THRIFT results will shape financial inclusion and health policies that facilitate older adults participation in mobile banking and associated safety net programs."
Partners to the ENGINE studies include, Alzheimer's and Related Disorders Society of India (ARDSI), Asia Injury Prevention Foundation (AIPF), CBM, Dhaka University/JPG BRAC School of Public Health, Florida International University, George Institute India, Harvard University, , HCM City University School of Public Health, HCM City Eye Hospital, Johns Hopkins University, LV Prasad Eye Institute, MOMODa Foundation, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences India, New England College of Optometry, Orbis Vietnam, PEEK, Riemann Ltd, Ulster University, University of Michigan, University of Michigan Good Business Lab, University of Southern California, University of Zimbabwe, Vietnam Ministry of Transportation, VisionSpring, and Zimbabwe Optometric Association.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US plans to make airlines refund fees if bags are delayed
New Saudi airline plan takes aim at Emirates, Qatar Airways
US-Bangla flying on domestic routes to serve BD  migrants
India Inc grapples with vaccine hesitancy
Woes deepen at Vodafone’s India unit
6 land-ports on BD-India border to remain open 3 days a week
MetLife Bangladesh launches paperless agent recruitment
DSE’s market capitalization soared by Tk 3500cr last week


Latest News
Pandemic drives sea freight prices to record high
Lockdown likely to be extended by one more week
17 die of COVID-19 and symptoms in Jashore
BNP, NGOs are not found in COVID-19 pandemic: Hasan
TCB sells essential items from Monday
BNP MP GM Siraj donates two cannulas to Bogura hospital
Bangladesh sees highest 153 Covid deaths
Mastul working for a better generation
Humayun new vice chancellor of BOU
Hasina sends mangoes to Modi and Mamata as gifts
Most Read News
Rohingya relocation and Aljazeera’s smear campaign
Edible fungi: Way of boosting immunity
CPC’s birth centenary
Is status quo ante Trump feasible?
Japan PM warns of closed-door Olympics as virus cases rise
PM calls for a bold global policy to achieve gender equality
Muslims attend Juma prayers at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital
Khulna gasps for breath
Hill cutting in Ctg goes on unabated
Jatrabari-Kutubkhali road in the capital is in bad shape due to lack of repair
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft