Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 July, 2021, 9:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh sees highest 153 Covid deaths      
Home Business

Petrol crosses Rs 100 in Chennai; at Rs 99 in Delhi, Kolkata

Published : Sunday, 4 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

NEW DELHI, July 3: Petrol price on Friday crossed the Rs 100- per-litre mark in Chennai as well as in some places in Punjab and Kerala after fuel prices were hiked yet again.
Petrol is priced at over Rs 99 a litre in Delhi and Kolkata -- the only metro cities which haven't seen the Rs 100 mark yet.
Petrol price was hiked by 35 paise per litre on Friday but there was no change in diesel rates, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.
On Thursday, the price of domestic cooking gas (LPG) was hiked by Rs 25.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder. A subsidised and nonsubsidised cylinder now costs Rs 834.50 in Delhi.
The increase in petrol price -- 33rd in two months -- took rates across the country to fresh highs.
In Chennai, the petrol price rose to Rs 100.13 a litre. Diesel price in the city was unchanged at Rs 93.72 per litre.
Petrol in Delhi now comes for Rs 99.16 a litre and the same in Kolkata is priced at Rs 99.04.
Other metro cities - Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune - had last month crossed the Rs 100-a-litre price.
Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.
For this reason, petrol has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in some places in Punjab and all over Kerala. Jalandhar in Punjab has the fuel priced at Rs 100.22 a litre while it costs Rs 101.14 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US plans to make airlines refund fees if bags are delayed
New Saudi airline plan takes aim at Emirates, Qatar Airways
US-Bangla flying on domestic routes to serve BD  migrants
India Inc grapples with vaccine hesitancy
Woes deepen at Vodafone’s India unit
6 land-ports on BD-India border to remain open 3 days a week
MetLife Bangladesh launches paperless agent recruitment
DSE’s market capitalization soared by Tk 3500cr last week


Latest News
Pandemic drives sea freight prices to record high
Lockdown likely to be extended by one more week
17 die of COVID-19 and symptoms in Jashore
BNP, NGOs are not found in COVID-19 pandemic: Hasan
TCB sells essential items from Monday
BNP MP GM Siraj donates two cannulas to Bogura hospital
Bangladesh sees highest 153 Covid deaths
Mastul working for a better generation
Humayun new vice chancellor of BOU
Hasina sends mangoes to Modi and Mamata as gifts
Most Read News
Rohingya relocation and Aljazeera’s smear campaign
Edible fungi: Way of boosting immunity
CPC’s birth centenary
Is status quo ante Trump feasible?
Japan PM warns of closed-door Olympics as virus cases rise
PM calls for a bold global policy to achieve gender equality
Muslims attend Juma prayers at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital
Khulna gasps for breath
Hill cutting in Ctg goes on unabated
Jatrabari-Kutubkhali road in the capital is in bad shape due to lack of repair
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft