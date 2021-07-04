Bangladesh’s WhadaTime in top 10 London-based data mining startups

WhadaTime, founded by Shadman Sakib, a Bangladesh born entrepreneur in Britain, has made its room the group of top 10 London-based data mining startups and companies.

Shadman Sakib is the founder, chairman, and CEO of interactive short video platform 'WhadaTime.''Best Startup', a United Kingdom (UK) based digital platform, has selected the top 25 London based data mining startups and companies where the position of 'WhadaTime' is 10th, as per the 'Beststartup.co.uk' website.

Earlier, WhadaTime won the Sixth Annual Technology Innovator Awards under the "Best Interactive Short Video Platform - California, USA" category. Corporate Vision, a United Kingdom (UK) based digital platform to support and guide better business practices gave the award.

WhadaTime is an interactive short video platform born from a mission to connect talented performers around the globe. It's a destination for people worldwide to showcase, consume and engage with talent, ideas, creativity, and culture from anyone, anywhere. Born from Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, WhadaTime is designed to connect viewers with performers, with an integrated AI element dedicated to advanced behavioral analysis for content consumption and creation.

Innovation at WhadaTime is driven by a clear mission to empower anyone to become a performer, built on the belief that everyone is born with a talent - they need the space and the platform to discover it and display it to the world.

"Our goal is to be a stimulant that ignites that hidden ability of ordinary people to become the next global phenomenon through using the WhadaTime platform," says Founder and CEO of WhadaTime, Shadman Sakib.

"And to realize this objective, we are devoted to inventing features that will bring communities together that support each other in growth and positivity," he added. -BSS





