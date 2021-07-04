Video
Sunday, 4 July, 2021
Business

CAAB signs up for Robi’s corporate connection

Published : Sunday, 4 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 247
Business Desk

Country's leading digital services provider Robi Axiata Limited and Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), have recently signed a corporate agreement. Under this agreement, Robi will provide corporate mobile services to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh throughout the country.
The operator will provide the best tariff and data plans and roaming services to CAAB's employees and their family members.
The agreement was recently signed at CAAB's headquarters in the city. Robi's Chief Enterprise Business Officer Md. Adil Hossain Noble and CAAB's Member (Operations & Planning) Air Cdre Md. Khalid Hossain BUP, ndu, ndc, fawc, psc signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.
Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh's Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman; Member (Operations & Planning) Air Cdre Md. Khalid Hossain and all the members, directors and other officials of CAAB were present at the signing ceremony.
Also Robi's Managing Director and CEO Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, Chief Enterprise Business Officer Md. Adil Hossain Noble and Vice President, Corporate Business, Mohammad Fahmidul Hasan along with other senior officials from both of the organizations were also present at the signing ceremony.


