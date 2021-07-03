Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 July, 2021, 9:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

WB governor leaves assembly without ending speech amid BJP protests

Published : Saturday, 3 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

KOLKATA, July 2: Chaos erupted in the Bengal Assembly on Friday afternoon as governor Jagdeep Dhankhar began his speech - the opening address of the new Bengal Assembly session. Opposition BJP MLAs held up placards and shouted protests ostensibly over post-poll violence, but sources said this was part
of their strategy - to ensure the governor would not have to read his whole speech.
Dhankhar was forced to stop less than 10 minutes into his address and was escorted to his vehicle by Speaker Biman Banerjee. The Assembly will reconvene at 3.30 pm.
The governor and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have been at loggerheads for most of the three years he has been in the post. They have fought over several issues, including (most recently) fake Covid vaccination camps, a 1996 hawala scam, and violence after the Trinamool's election win.
That feud extended to the contents of Mr Dhankhar's speech today; Trinamool leaders feared he would deviate from the draft sent to him by the state government to launch yet another attack. Such a deviation, it was suggested, could invite protests from the ruling party.
BJP leaders, meanwhile, were expecting just such an eventuality - they expected Mr Dhankhar to continue his attacks on Ms Banerjee and the law and order situation in the state. They, it was suggested, could protest if he did not mention this.
News agency PTI quoted Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition, as saying they were forced to protest as there was no mention of post-poll violence in the copy circulated among MLAs.
The governor is not bound to read everything the government writes in their draft. "If they write anything in the address which is unconstitutional... will I read that? Every address has to conform to constitutional parameters and boundaries," Mr Dhankhar had said on Monday.
Yesterday the Trinamool claimed links between the organisers of fake vaccine camps in Kolkata - which the BJP have, in turn, linked to the ruling party, and Mr Dhankhar.
On Monday Mamata Banerjee accused Mr Dhankhar of being a "corrupt man"; "This governor's name was in the Jain Hawala case. But they have cleared it from the court. There is a PIL. But the PIL is pending. What you want to know? He is a corrupt man, I am sorry to say," she said.    -NDTV



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WB governor leaves assembly without ending speech amid BJP protests
Like several other places in the capital, this road at Matuail Bazar
India ships first consignment of coal for Rampal Power Plant
Delta variant sweeps Asia, prompting curbs as vaccination remains tepid
WHO for Covid tests in schools
8 injured in AL intra-party clash in Companiganj
Bishawjit Saha denies ‘stealing’ Humayun Ahmed’s paintings
Pandemic delays large scale Karnaphuli River survey


Latest News
Spain beat Switzerland on penalties to reach Euro semis
Bangladesh gets 1.2 million doses of Moderna vaccine
German Kroos retires from international football
Destitute, orphans enjoy wedding feast of 400 guests
Wake up for movement: Fakhrul to youths
BPL, BCL Football matches postponed
Destiny MD's zoom meetings: Steps taken against 17 jail guards
Metro rail functional test begins
BGMEA welcomes Walt Disney's move to reinstate sourcing
7 Covid patients die due to nasal cannula shortage in Bogura
Most Read News
Is Bangladesh responsible for greenhouse gas emissions?
Our often-overlooked golden geese!
Managing residual risk of loans
Dr. Nazneen Ahmed joins UNDP
Strict lockdown sets in
Valiant FF Shahjahan Kabir laid to rest
Obituary
China a trusted partner: PM
Nida Dar becomes Asia's first woman cricketer to grab 100 wickets in T-20Is
Is status quo ante Trump feasible?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft