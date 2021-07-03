Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 July, 2021, 9:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

India ships first consignment of coal for Rampal Power Plant

Published : Saturday, 3 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

India has shipped the first consignment of about 4,000 tonnes of coal to Bangladesh for Rampal Power Plant in Khulna.
The consignment left the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port or SMP of Kolkata for Bangladesh on Friday, The Hindu Business Line reported.
Sourced from Dhanbad, the coal is expected to be unloaded at Kidderpore Dock and dispatched to the captive jetty of the power plant, set up by Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company Ltd. It is a joint venture between India's NTPC and Bangladesh Power Development Board.
The exporter of coal is Godavari Commodities and it is handled end to end by ZS logistics, the company said in a statement
It expects 20,000 tonnes of Indian coal to be sourced from SMP Kolkata to Bangladesh every month.
The Bangladesh government has recently cancelled 10 planned coal-based power plants after taking their environmental impact into consideration.
The power plants were part of the 2010-2011 electricity masterplan but were not implemented in time. There was a discussion about scrapping the projects at the time.
In addition, Bangladesh's signing of the Paris Agreement and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's role as the chair of the Climate Vulnerable Forum have made it "essential for us to generate electricity through more environmentally friendly means", said State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid Bipu.
Since 2008, Bangladesh had approved the construction of 18 coal-based power plants, including the 10 scrapped now.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WB governor leaves assembly without ending speech amid BJP protests
Like several other places in the capital, this road at Matuail Bazar
India ships first consignment of coal for Rampal Power Plant
Delta variant sweeps Asia, prompting curbs as vaccination remains tepid
WHO for Covid tests in schools
8 injured in AL intra-party clash in Companiganj
Bishawjit Saha denies ‘stealing’ Humayun Ahmed’s paintings
Pandemic delays large scale Karnaphuli River survey


Latest News
Spain beat Switzerland on penalties to reach Euro semis
Bangladesh gets 1.2 million doses of Moderna vaccine
German Kroos retires from international football
Destitute, orphans enjoy wedding feast of 400 guests
Wake up for movement: Fakhrul to youths
BPL, BCL Football matches postponed
Destiny MD's zoom meetings: Steps taken against 17 jail guards
Metro rail functional test begins
BGMEA welcomes Walt Disney's move to reinstate sourcing
7 Covid patients die due to nasal cannula shortage in Bogura
Most Read News
Is Bangladesh responsible for greenhouse gas emissions?
Our often-overlooked golden geese!
Managing residual risk of loans
Dr. Nazneen Ahmed joins UNDP
Strict lockdown sets in
Valiant FF Shahjahan Kabir laid to rest
Obituary
China a trusted partner: PM
Nida Dar becomes Asia's first woman cricketer to grab 100 wickets in T-20Is
Is status quo ante Trump feasible?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft