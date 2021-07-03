Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 July, 2021, 9:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Delta variant sweeps Asia, prompting curbs as vaccination remains tepid

Published : Saturday, 3 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

NEW DELHI, July 2: The highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is surging through Asia this week, with record numbers of infections in Australia and South Korea, prompting some countries to tighten curbs and others to hasten vaccination.
The variant, first detected in India in December last year, has spread to about 100 countries and the World Health Organisation warned recently that it could soon become the dominant form of the virus. It is also driving a spike in cases in Japan, casting a pall over this month's Olympic Games.
On Friday, Australia's New South Wales state, its most populous, reported the biggest daily rise in new cases so far this year. Total cases in the state in the latest outbreak have topped 200, a majority caused by the Delta variant.
Sydney, home to a fifth of the country's 25 million population, is half-way through a two-week lockdown to contain the outbreak, which has alarmed authorities amid a sluggish nationwide vaccination drive.
"I think the vaccine will certainly reduce the disease, it will certainly reduce hospitalization. But      we'll certainly have the virus circulating in the community for those people who aren't vaccinated," said Professor Jill Carr, a virologist with the College of Medicine and Public Health at Flinders University.
Australia, like several other countries in Asia, has struggled to inoculate people as initial successes in containing the pandemic led to vaccine hesitancy, and manufacturers were slow to ship doses.
Australia has fully vaccinated only 6% of its population, while Japan has vaccinated 12%. Japan reported on Wednesday that the Delta variant now accounts for nearly a third of all cases in the eastern part of the country, including Tokyo, and that could grow to 50% by mid-July.
Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures are among areas under a quasi-state of emergency set to run through July 11 and the recent uptick in infections has officials leaning towards keeping restrictions in place, government sources have told Reuters.
On Friday, Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike reiterated that a ban on spectators for the Olympic Games, which start on July 23, would be an option if the coronavirus situation worsened.
In South Korea, officials said on Friday daily coronavirus cases topped 800, the highest in nearly six months, with vaccination below 10%. The average number of new infections in the country has risen for 10 days straight, and authorities in Seoul have delayed relaxing social distancing measures.  "The Delta variant is a strain that is most optimised for widespread transmissions," said Chun Eun-mi, a respiratory disease specialist at Ewha Womans University Medical Center in Seoul.
"The cases of Indonesia, India and Britain show that not just Korea but many other countries will need to rethink their vaccine strategy and reopening plans," she said.
Indonesia, the world's fourth-most populous country, imposed emergency measures that begin on Saturday until July 20 to contain a spike in cases. In India, the number of new infections has eased to two-month lows since hitting a peak of 400,000 a day in May, with the government focusing on mass vaccinations.
The US has also seen a rise in Delta variant infections in parts of the country where vaccination rates remain low, and the White House said on Thursday it would send special assistance to those hot spots.
Europe, too, is battling an increase in infections, which the WHO has blamed on crowds at Euro 2020 football stadiums. It has warned that a new wave was inevitable if people did not remain disciplined.
Britain is gearing up to lift lockdown restrictions on July 19, even as Delta variant cases rise. Germany said on Thursday it expects the variant to account for up to 80% of infections this month and Portugal imposed night-time curfews.
The fresh cases have put a damper on summer tourism in the continent, although the launch of a European Union Covid-19 travel certificate may prompt more travel. Europe's drug regulator said on Thursday the Covid-19 vaccines approved in the European Union offered protection against all coronavirus variants, including Delta.     -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WB governor leaves assembly without ending speech amid BJP protests
Like several other places in the capital, this road at Matuail Bazar
India ships first consignment of coal for Rampal Power Plant
Delta variant sweeps Asia, prompting curbs as vaccination remains tepid
WHO for Covid tests in schools
8 injured in AL intra-party clash in Companiganj
Bishawjit Saha denies ‘stealing’ Humayun Ahmed’s paintings
Pandemic delays large scale Karnaphuli River survey


Latest News
Spain beat Switzerland on penalties to reach Euro semis
Bangladesh gets 1.2 million doses of Moderna vaccine
German Kroos retires from international football
Destitute, orphans enjoy wedding feast of 400 guests
Wake up for movement: Fakhrul to youths
BPL, BCL Football matches postponed
Destiny MD's zoom meetings: Steps taken against 17 jail guards
Metro rail functional test begins
BGMEA welcomes Walt Disney's move to reinstate sourcing
7 Covid patients die due to nasal cannula shortage in Bogura
Most Read News
Is Bangladesh responsible for greenhouse gas emissions?
Our often-overlooked golden geese!
Managing residual risk of loans
Dr. Nazneen Ahmed joins UNDP
Strict lockdown sets in
Valiant FF Shahjahan Kabir laid to rest
Obituary
China a trusted partner: PM
Nida Dar becomes Asia's first woman cricketer to grab 100 wickets in T-20Is
Is status quo ante Trump feasible?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft