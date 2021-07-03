8 injured in AL intra-party clash in Companiganj

Eight people were injured in a gunfight between two groups of Awami League (AL) men in Charelahi union of Noakhali's Companiganj upazila on Thursday night.

All the injured people are known as followers of Basurhat municipality Mayor Abdul Quader Mirza.

The incident took place at around 11:30pm on Thursday at the house of Khalek Member and Helal Member of Ward 4 in Charelahi union in the upazila.

Confirming the incident, Kompaniganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Saifuddin Anwar said, "Police force was sent to the spot immediately after receiving news of the clash. Currently the situation is under control. We are preparing to take necessary legal action against the culprits."

Eight people injured in the shooting were brought here and then sent to Noakhali General Hospital for better treatment, said Dr Abu Naser of Companiganj Upazila Health Complex.

The injured are Bahar, 30, son of Khaleq Member, Rubel, 25, son of Helal Member, Sabuj, 35, son of Siraj Miah, Yusuf, 28, son of Jamal Uddin, Ilias, 30, son of Belal Hossain, Firoz, 23, son of Nur Miah, Helal Member, 45, and Saddam, 30.

Abdul Gani, a follower of Abul Quader Mirza, told the media, "A group of armed men led by Charelahi UP Chairman Abdur Razzak attacked three houses at night. Eight people were seriously injured in the attack on sleeping men, women and children."

"The attack was carried out under the leadership of Razzak and Shaheen as reaction to giving witness against a criminal who was detained by the Rapid Action Battalion with arms on Thursday," Abdul Gani claimed.

Charelahi UP Chairman Abdur Razzak said he or his followers were not responsible for the incident.

"Gani and their people have arranged this drama in the dark of night to create unrest in Companiganj," he added.







