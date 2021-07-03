Pandemic delays large scale Karnaphuli River survey

CHATTOGRAM, July 2: The "Karnaphuli Hydrologic and Hydraulic Study" has been badly affected due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic as the British expert team could not arrive in Bangladesh on time.

Commander Arifur Rahman, Chief Hydrographer of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) told the Daily Observer that a team of six British experts under a British company "H R Wellingford" conducted a survey from Sadarghat to Kalurghat Bridge at upstream in January and February last.

"Before presentation of the survey, the team had gone to United Kingdom in March last. After arrival in Bangladesh they were scheduled to present the survey report and to conduct the remaining portion

of survey of the Karnaphuli, Arif said. He said that the expert team could not arrive here due to different obstructions arising out of the corona pandemic.

The CPA appointed a British company "H R Wellingford" to conduct a survey of Karnaphuli River on a larger scale on November 18 in 2020 last. The CPA had taken the initiative after a long 60 years. Such a large scale survey had been conducted in 1961 last.

On the basis of the survey future development works of the Chattogram Port will be taken up. Every decisions of development of any project will be taken up on the basis of the survey report.

An exact and proper guideline will be formulated for all activities of the port on the recommendations and suggestions of the survey report. The dredging would be conducted from Kaptai Dam to Kutubdia, if needed after the survey.

The survey of the Karnaphuli River from Kaptai Dam to Kutubdia, stretching nearly 210- kilometre began in January last. The study was to be completed by ten months after the agreement is signed.

An amount of taka 12 crore has been estimated for the survey.

The survey includes, estimation of siltation, pollution, encroachment, installations on the banks of the river, dredging and morphological situation of the river. The study is the first of its kind during Bangladesh period. According to River experts, the survey will provide adequate knowledge on the present situation of the River Karnaphuli.







