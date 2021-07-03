Second day of lockdown gives Dhaka deserted look

Wet with daylong rain with people almost confined in houses, the weekend in the capital almost wore a deserted look yesterday, the second consecutive day of government imposed strict lockdown aimed at containing the ongoing spread of Covid-19 infections and deaths.

However, the law enforcing agencies arrested 320 people from different parts of the city including Ramna, Lalbagh, Motijheel, Wari, Tejgaon, Mirpur, Gulshan and Uttara for breaking lockdown rules.

Besides police, Army, RAB, BGB and Ansar were active in city roads to ensure proper implementation of the strict lockdown.

Visiting different parts of the city, our correspondent found army members

patrolling important streets with the help of the civil administration.

Police set up barricades and check-posts at all important points of the city to monitor the movement of vehicles as well as people.

Kitchen markets remained open as the government allowed those to operate from 8:00am to 5:00pm.

Though rickshaws were seen moving at some points, they experienced acute passenger crisis.

The seven-day 'strict lockdown' began on Thursday and will continue until July 7.







