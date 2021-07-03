Cross-border cattle trade now a big worry

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and local administrations in the bordering areas are on high alert ahead of Eid to prevent cross-border cattle trade for which the delta variant of Covid-19 from neighboring India might spread

further in the country.

Delta variant of Covid-19 infection will reportedly increase ahead of Eid-ul-Azha if they fail to stop illegal trading of the cattle in the bordering areas.

However, the cattle smuggling has already become rampant through the porous frontiers of the country, alleged local people.

The smugglers bring the Indian cows during the night using both land and river routes, they said.

In the local haats the Indian cattle are available and traders from different districts throng there as the demand has spiked because of upcoming Eid festival.

Abdul Hakim, a villager of Jatrapur union of Sadar upazila said haats sit on Saturday and Tuesday where Indian cattle are sold.

Mozammel Haque, a resident of Narayanpur union in Nageshwari upazila, said there is a fear that coronavirus, especially the Delta variant, may spread because of this illegal movement across the border.

However, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) claimed that their members are on high alert to prevent the spreading of Covid-19 along the bordering areas.

The local administration and police have also strengthened monitoring of any illegal trading of the cattle.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 patients and worried relatives were found crowding the 1,200-bed Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, which serves border communities.

Over 450 people with Covid-19 were admitted on Saturday to the state-run hospital in Rajshahi district's main city.

Like Rajshahi Satkhira Medical College Hospital, Jashore Medical College Hospital too are handling a huge number of corona patients.

Over 500 people with Covid-19 symptoms were admitted to Satkhira and Jashore Medical College hospitals on Friday.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a local resident said, "It is beyond my imagination why the government is not taking effective measures to stop cattle smuggling through the bordering area to stem Covid-19."

"It is necessary to take effective measures immediately alongside monitoring the bordering area," he said.

Commanding officer of Kurigram BGB, Lieutenant Jamal Uddin, said, "We have already launched a programme to create awareness among people about Covid-19 and if anyone notices illegal intruders then he/she was asked to inform the BGB soon."

Kurigram Deputy Commissioner Mohamamd Rezaul Karim, said, "Everyone should be aware of the deadly virus. All kinds of directives have been given to stop cattle smuggling and action will be taken if any negligence is found."

He also assured of taking necessary steps after consulting with BGB and UNO.





