Second highest daily death of 132

Saturday, 3 July, 2021, 9:04 AM
Front Page

Published : Saturday, 3 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent

The country on Friday recorded the second highest the daily death from Covid-19 as 132 more people died of the highly contagious disease in the 24 hours till 8:00am on Friday, taking the death toll to 14,778.
As many as 8,483 new cases were detected during the time, bringing the number of cases at 9,30,042.
Besides, 4,509 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the 24 hours, with an 88.75 per cent recovery rate, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General
of Health Services (DGHS).
The country logged highest positivity rate of 28.27 per cent after August 3 last year, when the test positivity stood at 31.94 per cent. The overall test positivity rate stands at 13.88 per cent and the death rate 1.59.
A total of 30,012 samples were tested in 566 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.
Among the latest victims, 81 were men, and 51 others women. Of the victims, 119 died in different hospitals across the country while 13 at home.
Khulna division registered 35 deaths in the 24 hours till 8:00am on Friday, maintaining the highest number of fatalities over the last week.
During the time, 30 deaths were reported in Dhaka division followed by Rajshahi and Chattogram divisions reporting 24 single-day deaths each while nine of the deceased were in Rangpur division, six in Mymensingh, and two each in Barishal and Sylhet divisions.
Of the total 14,778 Covid-19 victims in the country till date, 10,496 were men and 4,282 women.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
Meanwhile, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,973,565 lives and infected 183,524,941 people across the world as of Friday afternoon, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counts and real-time statistics for diverse topics.
As many as 168,005,515 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a global pandemic in less than three months.


