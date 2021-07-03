Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 July, 2021, 9:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Hill cutting in Ctg goes on unabated

Published : Saturday, 3 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Jun 28: Despite a moratorium on cutting hills in the port city of Chattogram it is still going on unabated.
The Department of Environment (DOE) has geared up its drive against hill cutting in Chattogram.
The DoE is fining and even putting them in jail but illegal hill cutting is yet to come to a stop.
According to Chattogram office of DOE, a total of 8 cases had been filed on hill cutting during the current year till June.
The DOE had realized an amount of Tk 21, 57,200 as compensation from those involved in hill cutting.
The DOE sources said more than a dozen of hills had been damaged for construction of Bayezid-Fouzderhat Link Road.
On 29 January 2020, the DOE imposed a fine of about Tk 10.38 crore on Chattogram Development Authority for razing hills beyond the approved limit to construct the Link Road.
The development authority had to give the fine for damaging the biodiversity, surface soil and binding capacity of the hills by razing it, the DoE said in a statement.
A total of 46 cases have been filed for cutting hills in Chattogram Metropolitan areas since 1999 while a total of 55 cases since 2002.
DOE sources said it had identified a total of 17 hills risky in the metropolitan city, including seven public and ten private owners.
Despite such steps to protect the natural beauty and environment of the city more than 200 hills have so far been leveled in and around Chattogram.
Meanwhile, a tentative survey carried out in Chattogram City Corporation area showed
that 18.34 square km hills were cut constituting 57.76% out of 32.37 square km between 1976 and 2010.
During this period the number of fully flattened hills was 88 while 95 others were cut partially in the the city area.
Some 200 hills in and around the port city have already been leveled completely and partially threatening the environment.
A group of miscreants is engaged in destroying the hills in connivance with police and local influential persons.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WB governor leaves assembly without ending speech amid BJP protests
Like several other places in the capital, this road at Matuail Bazar
India ships first consignment of coal for Rampal Power Plant
Delta variant sweeps Asia, prompting curbs as vaccination remains tepid
WHO for Covid tests in schools
8 injured in AL intra-party clash in Companiganj
Bishawjit Saha denies ‘stealing’ Humayun Ahmed’s paintings
Pandemic delays large scale Karnaphuli River survey


Latest News
Spain beat Switzerland on penalties to reach Euro semis
Bangladesh gets 1.2 million doses of Moderna vaccine
German Kroos retires from international football
Destitute, orphans enjoy wedding feast of 400 guests
Wake up for movement: Fakhrul to youths
BPL, BCL Football matches postponed
Destiny MD's zoom meetings: Steps taken against 17 jail guards
Metro rail functional test begins
BGMEA welcomes Walt Disney's move to reinstate sourcing
7 Covid patients die due to nasal cannula shortage in Bogura
Most Read News
Is Bangladesh responsible for greenhouse gas emissions?
Our often-overlooked golden geese!
Managing residual risk of loans
Strict lockdown sets in
Dr. Nazneen Ahmed joins UNDP
Valiant FF Shahjahan Kabir laid to rest
Obituary
China a trusted partner: PM
Nida Dar becomes Asia's first woman cricketer to grab 100 wickets in T-20Is
Is status quo ante Trump feasible?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft