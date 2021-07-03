Hill cutting in Ctg goes on unabated

CHATTOGRAM Jun 28: Despite a moratorium on cutting hills in the port city of Chattogram it is still going on unabated.

The Department of Environment (DOE) has geared up its drive against hill cutting in Chattogram.

The DoE is fining and even putting them in jail but illegal hill cutting is yet to come to a stop.

According to Chattogram office of DOE, a total of 8 cases had been filed on hill cutting during the current year till June.

The DOE had realized an amount of Tk 21, 57,200 as compensation from those involved in hill cutting.

The DOE sources said more than a dozen of hills had been damaged for construction of Bayezid-Fouzderhat Link Road.

On 29 January 2020, the DOE imposed a fine of about Tk 10.38 crore on Chattogram Development Authority for razing hills beyond the approved limit to construct the Link Road.

The development authority had to give the fine for damaging the biodiversity, surface soil and binding capacity of the hills by razing it, the DoE said in a statement.

A total of 46 cases have been filed for cutting hills in Chattogram Metropolitan areas since 1999 while a total of 55 cases since 2002.

DOE sources said it had identified a total of 17 hills risky in the metropolitan city, including seven public and ten private owners.

Despite such steps to protect the natural beauty and environment of the city more than 200 hills have so far been leveled in and around Chattogram.

Meanwhile, a tentative survey carried out in Chattogram City Corporation area showed

that 18.34 square km hills were cut constituting 57.76% out of 32.37 square km between 1976 and 2010.

During this period the number of fully flattened hills was 88 while 95 others were cut partially in the the city area.

Some 200 hills in and around the port city have already been leveled completely and partially threatening the environment.

A group of miscreants is engaged in destroying the hills in connivance with police and local influential persons.









