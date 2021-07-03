Health experts fear death from Covid-19 to rise further



Mayor Mohammad Hanif flyover at Jatrabari in the capital remains almost empty on Friday, the second day of the ongoing countrywide lockdown, as people's movement came down to a drastic low due to the strict preventive measures taken by law enforcers. Heavy rain on the weekly holiday also contributed to the situation. PHOTO: OBSERVER

As many as 132 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours while health experts said the death due to coronavirus might increase.

In the last eight days the country has recorded a total of 778 deaths due to Covid-19. Some 108 patients died on June 25, 77 on June 26, 119 on June 27, 104 on June 28, 112 on June 29, 115 on June 30, 143 patients died on July 1 and 132 patients died on July 2.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), five people died of corona in March last year, 163 in April, 482 in May, 1,197 in June, 1,264 in July, 1,170 in August, 970 in September,

672 died in October, 721 in November, 915 in December.

This year 568 died in January, 281 in February, 638 in March, 2,404 in April, 1,169 in May and 1,884 in June. About half of the 14,646 people died in the first six months of this year.

According to the DGHS, it took only 15 days for the death toll to rise from 13,000 to 14,000 and Bangladesh ranks 38th in the world in terms of deaths from Corona, According to the Worldometres.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) said the severity of Covid-19 disease has increased.

That is why the number of deaths has also increased. At the same time, IEDCR said the number of infection and deaths has increased much more than the last year.

Public health experts said deaths from corona will increase because the incubation period of the corona is usually 14 days or two weeks for the onset of symptoms and the time of death is usually three weeks after the onset of the infection, although death may occur earlier.

Prof Dr Sayedur Rahman, Chairman of the Department of Pharmacology of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), said, "The death rate will increase further as the patient identification rate has increased in the last few days. The death toll seen today is not of the last 24 hours, it's the average of the last few days. Some die within 10 days and some die within 15 days after being infected."

Prof Abu Jamil Faisal, a member of the Public Health Advisory Committee formed by the DGHS, said, "Some 143 people who died on July 1 had contracted corona in the last 15 to 20 days. In many of them, complications were created in 5 days, some in 10 days, and some in 15 days. The condition of these patients has become complicated in the last three weeks. As such, the death toll is expected to rise in the coming days, with 8,000 people being identified every day over the past few days."

Prof Be-Nazir Ahmed, former director of the DGHS, said, "Coronavirus symptoms appear within 14 days and after 15 days the condition of the patient becomes complicated and eventually dies. As such, the death of patient infected with corona has increased over the last three weeks."





