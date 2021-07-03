RU Prof Shamiul  Alam dies



He left behind his mother, wife, only 14-year-old daughter and a large number of students, academic colleagues and host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death. -BSS RAJSHAHI, July 2: Shamiul Alam, a Professor of Department of Agronomy and Agricultural Extension at Rajshahi University, breathed his last at a private clinic in the city in the early hours on Friday.He was only 46, said a RU press release.Shamiul had been suffering from acute septic ulcer in intestine for long.He left behind his mother, wife, only 14-year-old daughter and a large number of students, academic colleagues and host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death. -BSS