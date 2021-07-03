Video
Mongla Port earns record revenue of Tk 340cr in 2020-21FY

Published : Saturday, 3 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

KHULNA, July 2: Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the Mongla Port has made a new record of earning revenue of Taka 340 crore  by loading-unloading over 1.19 crore tones of goods during the fiscal 2020-21 (FY21).
A total of 43,959 TUH containers were handled during the period at the port.
According to the Mongla Port Authority (MPA) data, one crore 19 lakh 45 thousand tons of goods were loaded and unloaded at the country's second largest seaport during the FY21, up from 10 lakh tones of goods than the fiscal 2019-20.
In 2019-20 FY, one crore 10 lakh 37 thousand goods were handled while one crore 13 lakh 15 thousand tons of goods in 2018-19 FY.
Besides, 970 ships have come to and gone from the Mongla port in FY21 while 903 in FY 20 and 912 in FY 19.
In addition, larger ships are now able to dock at the port jetty and the port authorities consider it one of the successes after completion of dredging of different river channel including Mongla-Ghasiakhali.
According to the statistics, the port has advanced after Chattogram port, prime port of the country, in all the three categories of container, cargo goods and shipping.
MPA Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa said despite having risk, the port was fully operational at this time of crisis to keep the country's economy afloat.
"We reached the record and it will increase our ranking," he added.
He said Mongla Port is now earning record profit and it proves that Bangladesh's economy is growing and its foreign trade is also increasing despite corona pandemic.
The MPA Chairman said Mongla Port is moving forward with the joint efforts of all stakeholders including officers and employees, berth operators, terminal operators, ship handling operators, C&F agents, freight forwarders, shipping agents and workers.
Mongla Port Director (Traffic) Md Golam Mostofa said currently, on an average of 0.33 lakh import and export goods are being loaded and unloaded through the port every day and if high drafts foreign ships are docked in the future, the volume will increase.
In 2020-2021 FY, the MPA earn record revenue of Taka 340.23 crore in its 70 years history.
The MPA had earned revenue of Taka 338.19 crore in 2019-2020 FY while Taka 329.12 crore in 2018-2019 FY.    -BSS


