Saturday, 3 July, 2021, 9:03 AM
Strict lockdown continues in Khulna

Published : Saturday, 3 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, July 02: As the weeklong all-out lockdown enforced by the government entered the second day on Thursday, Khulna city witnessed a strict lockdown with shops and modes of transport closed while the authorities are struggling with massive surge of Covid-19 cases in the border areas.
Amid the rising number of treatment seekers at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) and Khulna General Hospital, the authorities have to keep many patients on the floor for treatment.
Shortage of oxygen often adds to the sufferings of patients with breathing complications.
Law enforcement agencies continued patrolling the areas in the city and elsewhere in the district while several mobile teams conducted drives and realized fine from the lockdown     violators.
A total of eight mobile courts led by executive magistrates realized Tk 18,650 in 38 cases from 38 people who violated government rules during the second day of lockdown, said Additional District Magistrate Md Yousuf Ali, adding that UNOs and ACs (Land) conducted mobile courts in the       upazilas.
Police, Ansar, BGB and Army personnel were present during the drives, he said.
The ongoing countrywide lockdown started at 6:00am on Thursday and will continue till the evening on July 7.



