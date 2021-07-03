

Ex-VOA news presenter Kaffey Khan dies

Kaffey , also the press secretary of BNP founder and late President Ziaur Rahman, breathed his last at Virginia Hospital Center, Arlington on Thursday afternoon while undergoing treatment for prostate cancer and old-age complications, said BNP organising secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince.

Khan, also an actor, left behind two sons, two daughters and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

Kaffey joined the Voice of America in 1966 and he was appointed press secretary of President Ziaur Rahman in 1977.

After the assassination of Zia, Kaffey rejoined VOA and went on retirement in 1994.

He acted in a number of films in Dhaka in the 60s apart from performing in stage dramas.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed deep shock at his death.

In a condolence message, he recalled Kaffey 's role as a press secretary of Ziaur Rahman.

Fakhrul prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family members. -UNB







