Saturday, 3 July, 2021
Kashimpur jail guard arrested with Yaba

Published : Saturday, 3 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Our Correspondent

Gazipur, July 2:  A jail guard of Kashimpur Central Jail-2 in Gazipur has been arrested while entering the jail with Yaba pills, said Jail Superintendent Abdul Jalil on Friday.
The arrested is Shahinul Islam, 28.
"Shahinul Islam has been working as a guard at Kashimpur Central Jail-2 for about three years. As he came to the main gate of the jail at around 9:00pm on Thursday to join his duty inside, his body was searched according to the rules. At that time, 187 Yaba tablets were seized from his possession," Abdul Jalil said.
"The Yaba tablets packed in polythene were attached to his body with scotch tape inside the underwear. Being informed, Konabari police arrested Shahinul Islam and seized the Yaba tablets at night and took him to the police station," he added.
Mohammad Ali, the co-chief of the jail, has filed a case with the police station, said Md Abu Siddique, Officer-in-Charge of Konabari Police Station.


