PM calls for a bold global policy to achieve gender equality

Published : Saturday, 3 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Staff Correspondent

The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called upon the world leaders to formulate bold policies and take concerted steps to achieve gender equality.
She said the world community in Beijing in 1995 made a bold commitment to women's empowerment but unfortunately many of these promise have not been fulfilled.
She made this comment on Thursday at a video message to an event titled Technology and Innovation for Gender Equality' organized by Generation Equity Forum, Paris.
The three- daylong event which started in Mexico city on June 30 and concluded in Paris .
The Generation Equality Forum is a global movement for gender equality. The event was jointly organized by the governments of Mexico and France at the invitation of UN Women.  
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that women's participation in global politics, economy and in the labour sector in not encouraging.
At present, only 25 per cent of MPs are women and women's participation in the labour force in still 31 percent lower than that of men.
"We must change this situation through bold policies and concerted action.
The Prime Minister said," Our digital Bangladesh Vision has made sense through integration of women in the IT sector," she said.
She also added that the government has launched various practical projects to create women IT professionals and skilled women entrepreneurs.
We are using digital apps to deal with violence against women, she said.
In the last three years, more than 71,000 girls have been given awareness training to increase the safety of women in cyber platforms.
Prime Minister reiterated her commitment to increasing women's participation in the IT sector, including technology startups and e-commerce.
Sheikh Hasina said, "I would like to take oath again today in continuation of my previous promises on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Conference."
She also made a commitment that she will increase the participation of women in ICT sector including tech start ups and e-commerce sector to 25 percent by 2026 and 50 percent by 2041.


