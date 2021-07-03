

With smuggled cattle will enter the Delta variant



Even though researchers haven't come up with a concluding remark whether cattle or any other animal is risky enough to pass the virus among humans, but so far the chances are negligible. At the same time, the C-19 outbreak in China had erupted from animals stored and sold in a wet market in the country's Yuhan Province.



No direct connection between livestock and Corona virus has been proved so far. But a number of scientists and researchers have apprehended with falling infection and death rates coupled with easing restrictions on movement, infected animals might have the potential to spark new outbreaks.



What however concerns us is the teaming up of local smugglers and their Indian counterparts. Needless to mention, any form of smuggling operation allows two parties to come into close physical contact for exchange of money, goods and animals. And the risk runs high with our smugglers to contract the virus and spread it even at a faster rate within our bordering districts.



We fear, local cattle smuggling rings have fast turned into potential carriers of the deadly Delta variant. As local haats of our bordering districts are storing and exhibiting smuggled Indian cattle fearlessly, traders from different districts are swarming these haats following a growing demand for cattle prior the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha festival.



What's happening in the process is also that the haats are fast turning into virus contracting hotspots. While livelihood for many cattle traders is facing threat, but it is time to prioritize lives over livelihood. As we appreciate the government move to have imposed a countrywide strict lockdown, infection and death rates are climbing up.



The need of the hour is to bring all bordering districts under the lockdown scanner by ensuring all illegal border crossings are stopped. We call on our BGB members (Border Guard Bangladesh) to remain in high alert, so to prevent spreading of the deadly Delta variant along the bordering areas through cattle smuggling. Meanwhile, the local administration and police must also buckle up monitoring and patrolling to deter illegal trading of cattle.



