Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Reform tea workers’ wage structure

Published : Saturday, 3 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir

The Minimum Wage Board (MWB), formed in October 2019, declared a draft wage structure for tea garden workers through a gazette notice published on June 13, 2021. There are daily rated and monthly rated workers in the tea gardens. This time, the wage board fixed the daily cash pay of a worker at Tk 120 for A category gardens, Tk 118 for B category gardens, and Tk 117 for C category gardens.

The draft wage structure has greatly frustrated all tea workers, however. If we take a close look at the gazette notice published on June 13-which outlined the wage structure of the tea workers and around 3,000 employees in the tea gardens-we see quite a few areas where the MWB has not been pragmatic and pro-workers, and has rather, according to many, overreached itself without jurisdiction in certain areas. Question raises that is the daily cash pay of Tk 120 just? True, in addition to the cash payment, a tea worker gets rice or flour at a subsidised price. The tea workers are tied to the tea gardens. They are in a very sorry state and socially excluded. It is important to ensure social protection of tea workers by the government.

We hope that autorities responsible will take necessary steps so that the tea workers can get proper wages.

Khalid Hossain
Over email



