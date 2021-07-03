

CPC’s birth centenary



With long-term armed struggles and the close coordination of various aspects and forms of struggles, the CPC finally achieved a victory in 1949 which under the leadership of the working class and based on the workers-peasants' alliance, upholds the people's democratic rule. The victory and success of the CPC and people were due to strong leadership and struggling in difficult conditions. It was from these difficult experiences that China succeeded. In 1945 Mao Zedong became the Chairman of the Chinese Communist.



Chairman Mao Zedong was a Communist revolutionary who became the father of communist China in 1949. His thoughts influenced the formation of the new People's Republic of China as a state system and social life and still influence the Chinese political life prominently. On 1 October 1949, Mao Zedong declared the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, marking the beginning of a new historical era in China, a period of an absolute rule of the CPC.



The emergence of the CPC was a major event, which profoundly changed the course of Chinese history in modern times, the fate and future of the Chinese people and nation, and the direction and pattern of world development. Over the past 100 years, under the pragmatic leadership of the CPC, China has become the world's biggest market and second-largest economy and the first developing country to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) on poverty alleviation.



The CPC has managed to preserve the unity and harmony of 1.4 billion multi-ethnic people. The Chinese people ardently support the CPC leadership. According to a survey conducted by the American Harvard Kennedy School that spanned over 10 years, Chinese citizens' satisfaction with and support for the CPC and the Chinese government is as high as 93 percent. Since its founding in 1921, the CPC has taken the happiness of the people and rejuvenation of the nation as its aspiration and led the people to fight for a better life over the decades. Now Chinese people enjoy more freedom of expression and access to information.



The legal system inside China has improved, and people feel safer and more secure in China. Many people in the West think that there's no democracy in China as the country is under the rule of one party, the Communist Party of China (CPC). But the fact is that China's Socialist democracy has been developed based on its national context after numerous trails, just like the country's political system. China's socialist democracy, with the feature of party's leadership, ensures the consistency of policymaking as well as the sustainability of development goals.



Beginning in 1978, the CPC followed the needs of national development and the will of the people to carry out reform and opening-up policies. Deng Xiaoping emerges as a paramount leader of the PRC, widely recognized as the chief architect of China's reform and opening-up policies, which have lasted more than four decades. As a result, the Chinese economy transformed from a centralized economy to a market-driven economy. China had embarked on the road to socialism with Chinese characteristics that had been established in the Deng era. The basic line, principles, and policies formulated in this period are still employed by the CPC. China should be thankful to Deng Xiaoping for his remarkable role in introducing China to the world.



China is expected to declare a moderately prosperous society in all respect in the middle of this year, which means that the country has achieved its first centenary goal on schedule in 2021. In 2049, China will achieve its second centenary goal of building "a modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced and harmonious". Under the CPC leadership, China has established a socialist market economic system and made outstanding achievements, this signifies a great deepening and exploration of Marxism.



In over four decades following the reform and opening-up, China eradicated absolute poverty by lifting more than 850 million people out of poverty. This contributed to 70 percent of poverty relief around the world. In 2020, Chinese GDP exceeded100 trillion Yuan (15.42 trillion US dollars) and its per capita income rose above 10000 US dollars. China's total imports and exports soared from 20.6 billion US dollars to more than 4.5 trillion US dollars, making the country the world's top trading nation.



CPC’s birth centenary



This grave responsibility is for the well-being of the people". Xi soon used the "Chinese Dream" to inspire people and provide hope. The 'Chinese Dream' now has comprehensive theories and content. And Xi's thoughts are the basis for China's overall development in the long term. It is undeniable that China has made gigantic progress in many areas under Xi's magnificent leadership.



In fighting COVID-19, the CPC values the people's lives and health as paramount. The key to China's success in bringing the pandemic under control is that the CPC and the Chinese government have organized efforts properly and that the Chinese people have a strong sense of discipline. More than 4.6 million of its primary-level organizations served as strongholds against the pandemic. Nearly 39 million CPC members fought against the COVID-19 at the front line. More than 400 CPC members have defended other's lives and safety at the cost of their own.

The writer is a research associate at the Centre for East Asia Foundation and editorial assistant at "The Belt and Road Magazine", Bangladesh











July 1 2021, The Communist Party of China (CPC), the political ruling party of the People's Republic of China (PRC), celebrated its 100th birthday since it was founded in Shanghai in 1921. The CPC has grown from a small Party of some 57 members represented by 13 deputies back in 1921. Currently, the CPC has grown into the world's largest political party, with more than 90 million members and 4.6 million primary-level party organizations.With long-term armed struggles and the close coordination of various aspects and forms of struggles, the CPC finally achieved a victory in 1949 which under the leadership of the working class and based on the workers-peasants' alliance, upholds the people's democratic rule. The victory and success of the CPC and people were due to strong leadership and struggling in difficult conditions. It was from these difficult experiences that China succeeded. In 1945 Mao Zedong became the Chairman of the Chinese Communist.Chairman Mao Zedong was a Communist revolutionary who became the father of communist China in 1949. His thoughts influenced the formation of the new People's Republic of China as a state system and social life and still influence the Chinese political life prominently. On 1 October 1949, Mao Zedong declared the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, marking the beginning of a new historical era in China, a period of an absolute rule of the CPC.The emergence of the CPC was a major event, which profoundly changed the course of Chinese history in modern times, the fate and future of the Chinese people and nation, and the direction and pattern of world development. Over the past 100 years, under the pragmatic leadership of the CPC, China has become the world's biggest market and second-largest economy and the first developing country to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) on poverty alleviation.The CPC has managed to preserve the unity and harmony of 1.4 billion multi-ethnic people. The Chinese people ardently support the CPC leadership. According to a survey conducted by the American Harvard Kennedy School that spanned over 10 years, Chinese citizens' satisfaction with and support for the CPC and the Chinese government is as high as 93 percent. Since its founding in 1921, the CPC has taken the happiness of the people and rejuvenation of the nation as its aspiration and led the people to fight for a better life over the decades. Now Chinese people enjoy more freedom of expression and access to information.The legal system inside China has improved, and people feel safer and more secure in China. Many people in the West think that there's no democracy in China as the country is under the rule of one party, the Communist Party of China (CPC). But the fact is that China's Socialist democracy has been developed based on its national context after numerous trails, just like the country's political system. China's socialist democracy, with the feature of party's leadership, ensures the consistency of policymaking as well as the sustainability of development goals.Beginning in 1978, the CPC followed the needs of national development and the will of the people to carry out reform and opening-up policies. Deng Xiaoping emerges as a paramount leader of the PRC, widely recognized as the chief architect of China's reform and opening-up policies, which have lasted more than four decades. As a result, the Chinese economy transformed from a centralized economy to a market-driven economy. China had embarked on the road to socialism with Chinese characteristics that had been established in the Deng era. The basic line, principles, and policies formulated in this period are still employed by the CPC. China should be thankful to Deng Xiaoping for his remarkable role in introducing China to the world.China is expected to declare a moderately prosperous society in all respect in the middle of this year, which means that the country has achieved its first centenary goal on schedule in 2021. In 2049, China will achieve its second centenary goal of building "a modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced and harmonious". Under the CPC leadership, China has established a socialist market economic system and made outstanding achievements, this signifies a great deepening and exploration of Marxism.In over four decades following the reform and opening-up, China eradicated absolute poverty by lifting more than 850 million people out of poverty. This contributed to 70 percent of poverty relief around the world. In 2020, Chinese GDP exceeded100 trillion Yuan (15.42 trillion US dollars) and its per capita income rose above 10000 US dollars. China's total imports and exports soared from 20.6 billion US dollars to more than 4.5 trillion US dollars, making the country the world's top trading nation.China has also proposed several approaches for global governance and development, including the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), the New Development Bank, Forum on China-Africa cooperation and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). China is a huge country and the CPC is the backbone of China. It provides the country with a vision and transits this vision into reality. Comrade Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Chinese President and also the Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), when came to the office nine years ago, he made a big promise. Xi said, "We'll continue to strive for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.This grave responsibility is for the well-being of the people". Xi soon used the "Chinese Dream" to inspire people and provide hope. The 'Chinese Dream' now has comprehensive theories and content. And Xi's thoughts are the basis for China's overall development in the long term. It is undeniable that China has made gigantic progress in many areas under Xi's magnificent leadership.In fighting COVID-19, the CPC values the people's lives and health as paramount. The key to China's success in bringing the pandemic under control is that the CPC and the Chinese government have organized efforts properly and that the Chinese people have a strong sense of discipline. More than 4.6 million of its primary-level organizations served as strongholds against the pandemic. Nearly 39 million CPC members fought against the COVID-19 at the front line. More than 400 CPC members have defended other's lives and safety at the cost of their own.The writer is a research associate at the Centre for East Asia Foundation and editorial assistant at "The Belt and Road Magazine", Bangladesh