

Is status quo ante Trump feasible?



This blight of statues, monuments and naming of hundreds of various institutions, installations, roads, towns after the Confederate state's leaders and military heroes across the country is a direct affront to the African- Americans and it becomes difficult for them to think themselves equal partners of the state.



The Civil Rights Movement during '50s and '60s of the last century led by legendary Rev Martin Luther King Jr on the principle of Non-Violence achieved very remarkable success in removing racial discrimination like enactment of Civil Rights Act of 1964, Voting Rights Act of 1965 and Fair Housing Act of 1968. Terrorist hate group like KKK attacked, killed and lynched African-Americans and their white supporters during Civil Rights Movement. Some decades after that, at the end of the century, situation improved and open gulf between the white supremacists and African-Americans diminished.



But undercurrent of hate, hatred, superiority, sense of losing white people's job went high among white supremacists along with their racial hate groups on the one hand, and on the other hand fear of being lynched, murdered, humiliated by the white supremacists and trigger happy American police to African-Americans, the precarious state of poverty, unemployment, level of education among African-Americans made USA mentally divided. Also many of these features existed relations between white supremacists and other minority groups including Asian-Americans, atheists, communists etc.



The white Americans supporting the causes of African-Americans and other minority groups also came under attack from white supremacists. An important feature of American society is that from the beginning--imbibed with high ideals of Fathers of American war of Independence, and spirit of Declaration of Independence--a good section of white free Americans cherished the ideal of liberalism and Jeffersonian republicanism and today they are very vocal indeed. That Barack Obama with African and Muslim antecedents could become President of USA testifies to it.



So it can be concluded that USA remained torn apart mentally before Donald Trump started his election campaign in his first term. What is new is that the great chasm that began to be bridged after the civil war and specially after successful civil rights movement and on the surface the wide gap was significantly shortened though undercurrent of the gap remained, the cancerous wounds of the chasm has come on the bare surface in the latest development of January 6 incidents in the Capitol hill.



During 2020 presidential campaign, Donald Trump praised the ultra-right neo-Nazi anti-immigrant misogynist white supremacist hate group Pride boys and bizarre conspiracy theory group QAnon. After losing the election and refusing to accept the defeat and claiming that his great victory has been stolen, Trump instigated his supporters for insurrection in the Capitol Hill to thwart the certification of 2020 election result. Amid so many gruesome incidents that took place on that most fateful and darkest day of recent US history Confederation flag--symbolizing white supremacy and recognizing black slavery which could not reach Capitol Hill during civil war years--was raised atop Capitol Hill.



Unbelievably the GOP, a responsible political party in the two-party political system in USA is playing the most ignominious role in recent political theatre. The Republican Party, party of Abraham Lincoln and born in 1854 to oppose extension of slavery in Kansas-Nebraska and a bit later to abolish slavery in the spirit of Republicanism, has turned into champion of right conservative ideology in the second part of 20th century.



But before Trump era, it did not play such maddened, pernicious, extremely detrimental, and irresponsible for the national cohesion role in its history. It has fully absorbed personal agenda of neurotic Donald Trump as its own. It fully used its party and propaganda machinery in all levels to echo with Donald Trump that 'Steal' has taken place to snatch Trump's and republican victory in the election. Immediately after the most frightening incidents of insurrection in the Capitol Hill, except handful republican law makers, all republican congressmen voted against certification of election results.



Donald Trump's grip over the party is increasing. In all probability he will be party choice for president ship in 2024 election. GOP has played the same role when Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green, an avowed conspiracy theorist believing in QAnon theory and known for her incendiary speeches, was relieved of her two committee membership of the house. Recently it is trying its best to underplay the insurrectional activities of Trump supporters in the Capitol on 6 January.



All these prove that a return to political scene before Trump era is not feasible. The political mentality of US people harkens back to the civil war days of 1861-65 when a complete division of US people took place. American democracy is at very dangerous stake. Instead of checking facts based on scientific method and inquiry, a very large section of the population keeps faith on personal belief and emotions and what their trusted leader or party says.



It is as if what Tagore wrote in his poem 'Bhasha o Chanda' ('Language and Rhythm'), where Valmiki expresses doubt about the authenticity of his future creation 'Ramayana' when he does not know all about Rama, Maharishi Narada says "That is truth what you will create/actual happenings are not always true". This is extremely dangerous for national cohesion as is evident from the incidents of 6 January at Capitol Hill. No one knows the fate of American democracy if providentially Donald Trump gets GOP nomination in 2024 and is elected President once again.



Would it be too outrageous to suggest a new motto for USA thus 'In Post- truth we trust'?

The writer is a retired professor of Economics, University of Rajshahi







