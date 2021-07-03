

Edible fungi: Way of boosting immunity



The best way to fight against the deadly virus is to boost our immunity through consumption of healthy diets. Foods from diverse sources could ensure sufficient intake of essential nutrients. Inclusion of edible fungi in our daily dietary chart would ensure adequate entry of polysaccharides, proteins, terpenoids, dietary fibers, minerals and vitamins. Moreover, edible fungi have the antitumor, antioxidant, and medicinal properties. The demand for edible fungi has shot up to 30 times over the period of three decades across the globe.



Globally, among the edible fungi, mushroom is the most popular one. As a central hub of mushroom production, China produces 31.4 million tons mushrooms per year--worth around 26 billion USD. In Bangladesh, mushroom cultivation was initiated during 1976-77 by the financial support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Later on, government attempted to promote commercialization of mushroom by forming a national body named "National mushroom development and extension centre (NAMDEC)" at Savar, under the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE). The NAMDEC provides training on the techniques for mushroom cultivation, processing, preservation and commercialization. As a result, about 30,000 small entrepreneurs are currently involved in mushroom cultivation across the country. Annual production of mushroom in Bangladesh is now around 42,000 tons.



Mushrooms are mainly the group of fleshy fungi which belong to the Phylum Basidiomycota. They include bracket fungi, fairy clubs, toadstools, puffballs, stinkhorns, earthstars, bird's nest fungi and jelly fungi. Based on edibility they are classified as edible and non-edible mushrooms. The major constituents of mushrooms are 90% water and 10% dry matter. The components of dry matter include protein (approximately 27% and 48%), carbohydrates (60%), and lipids (2- 8%). They provide total energetic value of 1.05-1.50 J/kg of fresh mushroom.



Intake of mushroom significantly reduces the blood cholesterol, plasma glucose and triglyceride (TG) concentrations. About 10,000 species of fungi are considered as mushrooms; among these only 5000 species have various degrees of edibility. Worldwide, 35 mushroom species are commercially cultivated. The most cultivated edible mushrooms in the world are button mushroom (Agaricus), shiitake mushroom (Lentinus edodes), oyster mushrooms (Pleurotus), lingzhi or reishi (Ganoderma).



Among these, shiitake mushroom is one of the most popular mushrooms in the world and reishi mushroom is known as mushroom of immortality. Besides the edible mushrooms, there are some poisonous mushrooms often named as toadstools. About1000 mushroom species are poisonous of which 30 species are known to be lethal for humans. Amanita phalloides is the most deadly poisonous mushroom (also known as death cap). Thus, before selecting any mushroom as a food, its identity must be ensured by the Mycologists.



Besides mushrooms and truffles, another edible fungal product is corn smut(named as huitlacoche); caused by Ustilago maydis (Phylum- Basidiomycota).Notably, U. maydis is supposed to be considered as a harmful pathogen for maize (Zea mays). It is because annually it is responsible for causing enormous losses of maize production across the globe. Meanwhile, this fungus is popularly cultivated in Mexico by inoculating its spores into the silk channels or husk leaves of maize to get edible galls popularly known as huitlacoche. Now a days, these edible gallsare available as canned food in the superstores of USA.



Huitlacoche is not only rich in nutrients but, also valued for its medicinal properties and dietary fibers such as, homoglycans and heteroglycans. Moreover, it is used by the international chefs from many countries such as Japan, Korea, and China, European countries mainly Germany, Spain and France for its amazing flavor, incredible taste and culinary properties. This food contains almost all amino acids particularly, rich source of lysine (6.3-7.3?g/100?g protein). Huitlacoche is plentiful of essential fatty acids mainly oleic and linoleic acids (54.5 to 77.5%) and phenolics.



The antioxidant potential of huitlacoche could enable people to increase immunity and fighting against Coronavirus. Besides the nutritional and medicinal values, the existing market price of huitlacoche in USA is around 85 USD (7200 BDT) per kg. In contrast, the market price of maize grains in Bangladesh is around 18-20 BDT per kg. Considering the market price and nutritional status of huitlacoche, we could try this new technology in our country. Before that, the government initiatives are essential to justify this technology.



To sum up, new pathogens are resurged with potential threats for human health. Introducing new edible fungi in our diet may help boosting our immunity. Therefore, research should be conducted in order to find new edible fungi and to work on their extensive farming in Bangladesh.

The writer is associate professor, Department of Plant Pathology, BSMRAU, Gazipur, Bangladesh









