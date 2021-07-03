

Rohingya relocation and Aljazeera’s smear campaign



That Myanmar's Citizenship Law-1982 left the Rohingyas stateless and highly vulnerable to human rights violations has been clear from several large exodus of Rohingyas from 1992 and onward. At present Bangladesh is a host to more than 1.1 million Rohingya refugees. They have been living in camps and makeshift homes in various places of Cox's Bazar, funded by different NGOs, International Organizations, and Bangladesh. Kutupalong-Balukhali Expansion Camps built in Cox's Bazar for them is the world's largest refugee settlement at present. But, this huge Rohingya population has posed multiple challenges including security threat to an already overburdened Bangladesh with 163 million people.



Bangladeshi security establishment is concerned that Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and other militant groupscan try to recruit members within Rohingya camps as base for cross-border skirmishes. Moreover, this is bringing about a rapid demographic change in Teknaf and Ukhiya with Rohingyas outstripping locals 2 to 1 as the birthrate among Rohingyas is much higher than that of Bangladeshis. For their settlement, thousands of acres of national forests were cleared. Areas previously tenanted by wild elephants are now desolate. The U.N. Development Program also identified 28 risk factors threatening biodiversity and human security in the concerned area.



Although, the brutality against the Rohingyas by the Myanmar army has been labeled as "ethnic cleansing" and "crime against humanity" by the UNHCR, remaining 600,000 Rohingyas in the Rakhine State face austere subjugation and ferocity: restricted to camps and villages without liberty of movement, and cut off from access to ample food, education, medical care, and livelihoods. For a tangible solution to these problems, Dhaka initially signed an agreement with Myanmar on November 23, 2017to repatriate the Rohingyas within two years.



But as the implementation of deal is being delayed, the government of Bangladesh has started to relocate 100,000 refugees from the mainland into Bhashan Char- an island located in the Bay of Bengal, about 6 kilometres from Sandwip and 37 miles from the mainland, in HatiyaUpazila of Noakhali district. The idea of relocation is indeed a pragmatic decision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, especially, in this dreadful situation of Covid-19 and in the wake of increase in population and crime like rape, robberies, drug trafficking, and human trafficking which have made the areas of Cox's Bazar very risky and unsafe for the people residing there.



Unfortunately, far from praising this virtuous efforts, Al-Jazeera motivated by ill design resorted to yellow journalism on relocation of Rohingyas to Bhashan based on false information and part of its "vindictive approach" towards Bangladesh.

The Qatar-based media covered many reports to halt this relocation process. They reported that Bhasan Char could be stranded and could face food shortages when severe storms hit, even said that relocated Rohingyas were moved 'without full, informed consent' and prevented from returning to the mainland and they were beaten and intimidated into agreeing to be relocated.



But the realities are quite opposite; Bangladesh has contributed $350 million for Bhasan Char development from taxpayers. Bashan Char has a total of 120 cyclone shelter centers. Each of these centers can accommodate 1,000 people and 200 cattle during a storm. Those are also being constructed in a systematic manner. The island has hospitals, primary schools, community centers, and police posts.



It also has provided them with a 'Home' with systematically built rooms --where these refugees can live in a much well-conditioned way, maintaining privacy with their own children and families. It even has CCTV everywhere. So, I don't think any of the refugees living here are in danger. The fact is, the condition in Bashan Char is better than the usual condition of many mainland areas. Even the technical team's observation on Bashan Char has given a positive impression.



The camps in Cox's Bazar were derisory and unlivable with so many people concentrated in one specific place. In Bhasan Char the Bangladeshi government not only provided food, clothes, and shelter to these refugees but also provided them all the other amenities to live a better life. Relocating these refugees and making arrangements for these 1,00,000 Rohingya refugees was beneficial for both parties.



Firstly, it ensured better living conditions for both the groups of Refugees relocating to Bashan char as well as that of Cox's Bazar as they don't have to live in a congested manner. Secondly, it would help the government of Bangladesh to check crimes happening all over the place. And thirdly, it would also be a comparatively easier for the government to monitor the maintenances of these refugees.



Whereas, Al-Jazeera's reports are concerned about transferring Rohingyas into Bashan Char, but not concerned about their re-settlement in Myanmar. Instead of reporting on the real cause of the problem, they are defaming Bangladesh. Even, Human Rights Watch recognized that Dhaka had been "generous and compassionate" in sheltering the Rohingya. In this regard, our Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen stated that "whatever resources we have, we have tried to provide the best of services to these people". "I am sorry we cannot have better facilities because we are not a rich country. We cannot afford to provide more things."



Al-Jazeera's constant spreading of misinformation and propaganda is not only false, purposeful and defamatory but also a politically motivated smear campaign under international conspiracy along with domestic collaborators. Bangladesh is doing enough. My question is what did Aljazeera and Qatar do about this crisis? Why don't Qatar take the minimum responsibility of rehabilitating Rohingyas as a Muslim nation?



International communities, NGOs, and concerned authorities should pressurize Myanmar to secure Rohingya's basic human rights, enable international justice for victims of crimes against humanity and safe and dignified returns of Rohingya refugees.

The writer is professor, Department of International Relations, Jahangirnagar University



