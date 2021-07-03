600 families get food items at Dacope

DACOPE, KHULNA, July 2: Food items have been distributed among 600 jobless families in Dacope Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The upazila administration handed over the food items to the jobless people of Chalna Municipality and Tildanga Union on the upazila parishad field and Tildanga Union Parishad (UP) premises.

Each of the 600 families received 10kg of rice, 1 litre oil, 1kg of salt, 1kg of pulse and 5kg of potato.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mintu Biswas, Additional Superintend of Police md Rashed Hasan, Upazila Awami League President Sheikh Abul Hossain, Chalna Municipality Mayor Sanat Kumar Biswas, Upazila Female Vice-chairman Khadiza Akhter and Tildanga UP Chairman Ranjit Kumar Mandol, among others, were also present during the distribution.