Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 July, 2021, 9:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

600 families get food items at Dacope

Published : Saturday, 3 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Our Correspondent

DACOPE, KHULNA, July 2: Food items have been distributed among 600 jobless families in Dacope Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The upazila administration handed over the food items to the jobless people of Chalna Municipality and Tildanga Union on the upazila parishad field and Tildanga Union Parishad (UP) premises.
Each of the 600 families received 10kg of rice, 1 litre oil, 1kg of salt, 1kg of pulse and 5kg of potato.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mintu Biswas, Additional Superintend of Police md Rashed Hasan, Upazila Awami League President Sheikh Abul Hossain, Chalna Municipality Mayor Sanat Kumar Biswas, Upazila Female Vice-chairman Khadiza Akhter and Tildanga UP Chairman Ranjit Kumar Mandol, among others, were also present during the distribution.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
600 families get food items at Dacope
Jute growers at Dumuria expect bumper yield, fair price
Three unnatural deaths in three districts
Five people found dead in five districts
Three killed in road mishaps
2 electrocuted in Patuakhali
82 villages flooded, thousands of people marooned in 3 dists
Prisoner dies in Kishoreganj


Latest News
Spain beat Switzerland on penalties to reach Euro semis
Bangladesh gets 1.2 million doses of Moderna vaccine
German Kroos retires from international football
Destitute, orphans enjoy wedding feast of 400 guests
Wake up for movement: Fakhrul to youths
BPL, BCL Football matches postponed
Destiny MD's zoom meetings: Steps taken against 17 jail guards
Metro rail functional test begins
BGMEA welcomes Walt Disney's move to reinstate sourcing
7 Covid patients die due to nasal cannula shortage in Bogura
Most Read News
Is Bangladesh responsible for greenhouse gas emissions?
Our often-overlooked golden geese!
Managing residual risk of loans
Strict lockdown sets in
Dr. Nazneen Ahmed joins UNDP
Valiant FF Shahjahan Kabir laid to rest
Obituary
China a trusted partner: PM
Nida Dar becomes Asia's first woman cricketer to grab 100 wickets in T-20Is
Is status quo ante Trump feasible?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft