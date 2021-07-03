Jute growers at Dumuria expect bumper yield, fair price



A jute field in Dumuria Upazila of Khulna. photo: observer

DUMURIA, KHULNA, July 2: Growers in Dumuria Upazila of the district are expecting bumper production of jute and fair prices of their produce this season.Their production has been good for the last hour rainfall. Initially due to scarcity of rain, the primary growth of jute fields was hampered.This year 899 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under jute cultivation in the upazila.Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Mosaddek Hossain said, this year's jute cultivation has exceeded last year's 866 ha land; jute has been cultivated in 14 unions of the upazila.Farmer Moshararaf Hossain Kochi of Dumuria Block, Moslem Uddin Morol of Atlia Block, Abul Kashem of Gonali Village, Mahbub Rahman Sardar of Atlia said, due to lack of retting place, jute production and fibre quality have been maintained poorly for several years; jute plants have not been retted timely; so fibres were not good. But this year farmers have shifted to jute cultivation as they got fair prices in the last year, they further said.Most farmers said, due to drought, they did not throw jute seeds in time.To promote jute cultivation, the Department of Jute supplied chemical fertilisers among jute growers, free of cost. Per grower got 4kg urea, 6kg TSP, and 3kg MoP. On behalf of the Agriculture Office, growers were provided with regular advice and prescription in addition to free supply of jute seeds.Both growers and agriculture-promoting authorities are hoping bumper yield, if the weather goes fair.According to the Agriculture Office sources, firstly there was local BJRI-8 of salinity tolerance; now it is BJRI-10. The BJRI-10 is more salinity tolerant than BJRI-8. This type of jute is very suitable for land having 12 DS/M. It was confirmed by Bangladesh Jute Research Institute (BJRI).Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Nargis Aktar of the BJRI said, it is possible to bring salty areas in the southern region under BJRI-10 cultivation; growers will be benefitted.If plants of this type are cut within 105 to 110 days, the yield will be good, she added. Per hactre production will be 3 metric tons (MT) of fibre; the production of jute sticks will be more than 7 MT. So far, 46 hybrid species of jute have been developed, according to BJRI data. These included local variety 25, Tosha 15, Kenaf 4 and Mesta 2. Of these, 9 local, 6 Tosha, 3 Kenaf and 2 Mesta are commercially cultivated.