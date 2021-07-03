Three unnatural deaths in three districts

Three people including an elderly woman died in separate unnatural incidents in three districts- Barguna, Jamalpur and Natore, in three days.

BETAGI, BARGUNA: A schoolgirl died from snakebite in Betagi on Wednesday.

Deceased Nipu Rani, 11, was the daughter of Nikhil Samaddar, a resident of Khontakata Village under Betagi union. She was a fifth grader at a local school.

It was learnt that a venomous snake bit Nipu when she was working in the kitchen of the house at around 11am. Instantly, the family members took her to a local snake charmer but he could not give any treatment.

Later, they took her to Betagi Uapzila Health Complex where she was referred to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in Barishal

But, the SBMCH on-duty doctor declared her dead when she was shifted there.

JAMALPUR: An elderly woman died as a jackfruit fell on her in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Sundari Bewa, 85, wife of late Hatem Ali, was a resident of Doail Madhyapara Village.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Naeem, grandson of the deceased, climbed up a jackfruit tree at around 12pm for plucking the fruits. At one stage, a jackfruit fell on the head of Sundari Bewa accidentally, which left her dead on the spot.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A man, who was injured after falling from a mango tree in Bagatipara Upazila of the district, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on Monday.

Deceased Humayun Kabir, 40, son of late Sanaullah, was a resident of Salaipara Village under Panka Union.

Injured Humayun was taken to Bagatipara Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to RMCH following the deterioration of his condition.

He succumbed to his injuries at RMCH on Monday afternoon while undergoing treatment.







