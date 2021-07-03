Five people found dead in five districts

Five people including a minor boy have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Laxmipur, Joypurhat, Rajshahi, Bogura and Natore, in three days.

LAXMIPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a fisherman from a tree in Sadar Upazila of the district at dawn on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Latif, son of Nasir Mia, a resident of Char Mohani area in the upazila.

Local sources said Abdul Latif went to the river for catching fishes on Thursday night.

Later, locals spotted his body hanging from a tree in Char Megha Village at dawn on Friday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's family members alleged that Abdul Latif might have been killed over previous enmity.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Laxmipur Sadar Police Station (PS) Jashim Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

JOYPURHAT: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from the Harabari River in Khatlal Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Ahmed Ali, 65, son of late Mohsin Sakhidar, a resident of Ekdala Village in Kalai Upazila of the district.

Khetlal PS OC Nirendranath Mandol said locals spotted the body floating the river in Shalban area at around 11am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy. Police suspect that he might have been drowned in the river, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: Police have recovered the body of an agriculture officer from her house in Puthia Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Khadiza Akter, 45, was deputy assistant officer of Paba Upazila Agriculture Office in the district. She was the wife of Wahab Ali, a resident of Dangapara Village under Jiupara Union in Puthia.

Quoting family members, of Puthia PS OC (Investigation) said Wahab found Khadiza's body hanging from ceiling at home at night.

Later, family members brought down her hanging body and informed police.

Being informed, Puthia police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Imran Jakaria confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a man from the Korotoa River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 50, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body with tied up his hands in a sack in the river in Dakshin Para area under Shakharia Union in the evening and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Confirming the matter, ASP Faisal Mahmud said no injury mark was found on the body.

Police are investigating the matter, the ASP added.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: Police recovered the body of a minor child from the Gumani River in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Tuesday a day after his missing.

The deceased was identified as Tauhid, 3, son of Juwel Rana, a resident of Pipla Village under Khubjipur Union in the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Tauhid along with his mother came to visit his maternal grandparents' house in Sahapur Village under Mashinda Union in the upazila a couple of days back.

However, he went missing from the house on Monday.

A general diary was lodged with Gurudaspur Police Station on Monday evening in this connection.

Later, locals spotted his floating body in the Gumani River near Dhamaich Bazar area on Tuesday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

Gurudaspur PS OC Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident.







