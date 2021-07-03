Video
Saturday, 3 July, 2021, 9:01 AM
Home Countryside

Three killed in road mishaps

Published : Saturday, 3 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondents

At least three people were killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Narsingdi and Madaripur, on Wednesday and Friday.
NARSINGDI: Two people were killed in a road accident in Madhabdi Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
The deceased were identified as Sabbir Hossain, 20, son of Amzad Hossain, a resident of Kandail in Madhabdi Upazila of the district, and Fariqul Islam, 31, of Kishoreganj District.
Police and local sources said a covered van hit an engine-run auto-rickshaw from behind after losing its control over the steering in Kandail area on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway at around 12:45pm, which left the duo dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Itkhola Highway Police outpost In-Charge Nur Haidar Talukder confirmed the incident.
MADARIPUR: A woman was killed and his son injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Deceased Rozina Parveen, 55, was the wife of Jalal Ahmed of Barguna District.
Local sources said a covered van hit a motorcycle carrying Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Mahfuzur Rahman and his mother Rozina, from behind on the Mostafapur Bridge on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway at around 12:30pm, which left Rozina dead on the spot and her son injured.
Injured Mahfuzur was admitted to Madaripur Sadar Hospital.


