2 electrocuted in Patuakhali

PATUAKHALI: Two people including a boy were electrocuted in separate incidents in Bauphal and Dashmina upazilas of the district in two days.

An easy-bike driver was electrocuted in Bauphal Upazila on Thursday.

Deceased Ruhul Amin Karikar, 33, was a resident of Gazir Bazar area under Kalaiya Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Ruhul Amin came in contact with a live electric wire at dawn while discharging his easy-bike, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Bauphal Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

On the other hand, a boy was electrocuted in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Naeem, 11, was the son of Nasir Uddin Matubbar, a resident of Ward No. 2 Bogura Village under Baharampur Union in the upazila. He was a fifth grader at Bogura Government Primary School in the area.

The deceased's family sources said Naeem came in contact with a live electric wire at home at around 10:15am, which left him critically injured.

Injured Naeem was rushed to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.







