Saturday, 3 July, 2021, 9:01 AM
2 electrocuted in Patuakhali

Published : Saturday, 3 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Our Correspondent

PATUAKHALI: Two people including a boy were electrocuted in separate incidents in Bauphal and Dashmina upazilas of the district in two days.
An easy-bike driver was electrocuted in Bauphal Upazila on Thursday.
Deceased Ruhul Amin Karikar, 33, was a resident of Gazir Bazar area under Kalaiya Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Ruhul Amin came in contact with a live electric wire at dawn while discharging his easy-bike, which left him critically injured.
He was rushed to Bauphal Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
On the other hand, a boy was electrocuted in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
Deceased Naeem, 11, was the son of Nasir Uddin Matubbar, a resident of Ward No. 2 Bogura Village under Baharampur Union in the upazila. He was a fifth grader at Bogura Government Primary School in the area.
The deceased's family sources said Naeem came in contact with a live electric wire at home at around 10:15am, which left him critically injured.
Injured Naeem was rushed to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.


