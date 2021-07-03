82 villages flooded, thousands of people marooned in 3 dists



A view of flash flood that occurred in Feni (L) and Dhobaura of Mymensingh. photoS: observer

Hundreds of villages have been submerged, and lakhs of people have been marooned across the country due to the flash flood.

DHOBAURA, MYMENSINGH: Upstream hilly tide and downpour have flooded Dhobaura Upazila in the district.

Over 50 villages have been inundated. Thousands of people have been marooned.

According to field sources, breaching is taking placing in different points of the Netai River embankment; flood water is entering localities in a strong speed.

The upazila has almost been inundated; flood water has entered most of the houses; and household cooking activities are hampered.

Fire Services members rescued floating body of a teenager Abdul Hakim at Ghoshgaon Union. He went missing on Wednesday at 12pm.

Locals said, on the day erosion started breaching the Netai River embankment beside house of Muktijodda Billal Hossain in Kolsindur area of Gamaritala Union, its embankment part beside Rahmater Bazar at Dakkhin Maizpara Union, Raipur and Bhalukapara areas of the union.

Thousands of people in over 50 villages have been marooned. Many have taken abode on flood shelter centres while many others are in disarray with their cattle. Fishes from numerous ponds have been washed away.

Gamaritala Union Chairman Anwar Hossain Khan said, "I have inspected eroded areas."

The eroded areas have also been inspected by Upazila Chairman David Rana Chisim and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Rafikuzzaman.

UNO said, a report has already been sent to the Water Development Board; relief assistance is being arranged for the marooned people.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Low areas in Nalitabari Upazila of the district have been inundated due to three days' non-stop downpour and hilly tide caused by onrush of water from the upstream.

According to field sources, five points of the Bhogai River embankment got breached after being hit by strong current; about 1,000 families have been marooned. People of 22 villages in five unions of the upazila have fallen in suffering. Many houses and ponds got washed away while vegetable fields were submerged.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mominur Rashid inspected inundated areas on Thursday. DC's inspection was accompanied by Nalitabari Upazila Chairman Moklesur Rahman Lebu and UNO Helena Parvin.

In addition to the 22 villages, people in Gorkanda in the Poura area, Shimultala (New Bus Stand), and Nichpara are also suffering. Many have taken shelter on neighbouring raised grounds and government primary school with their cattle.

Victim Khodeza Begum of Shimultala Village said, water level in the Bhogai River started swelling suddenly on Tuesday night. "My house got eroded." She has taken shelter in the primary school with her children, cattle and goats. "Many others like me are in danger," she added.

She and others demanded repairing the broken embankment as soon as possible.

A view of flash flood that occurred in Feni (L) and Dhobaura of Mymensingh. photoS: observer

After inspecting the flooded area, DC Mominur Rashid said, he will talk with the Water Development Board (WDB) authorities about repairing the embankment soon.

FENI: A total of 10 villages in the district became inundated due to heavy rainfall and hilly tide coming from India on Thursday.

According to witnesses, the tidal water started entering localities breaking three points of the Muhuri River embankment. On Friday the breaching in the embankment did not continue as there was no rainfall on the day. But the broken points still remain unrepaired. Suffering of marooned people is mounting up.

A visit found many houses inundated; normal living and cooking are being hampered; roads and culverts, vegetables on yards and Aman seedbeds have been submerged.

The rainfall started on Thursday morning. Three points of the river, one beside the ground of Uttar Daulatpur Government Primary School in Fulgazi Sadar Upazila, one point at Porshuram Satkuchia, and another one at Joypur area have been breached. Ten villages including Jagatpur Village at Darbarpur Union, Uttar Daulatpur Village at Sadar Union, Satkuchia and Joypur of Porshuram got submerged.

Locals said, every year a little rain causes breaching in the defective embankment.

Executive Engineer of the WDB-Feni Jahir Uddin said, the flood water has started to recede. "After recession we will start repairing the broken embankment," he added.





Upstream hilly tide and downpour have flooded different districts of the country including Mymensingh, Sherpur, and Feni during the last three days.Hundreds of villages have been submerged, and lakhs of people have been marooned across the country due to the flash flood.DHOBAURA, MYMENSINGH: Upstream hilly tide and downpour have flooded Dhobaura Upazila in the district.Over 50 villages have been inundated. Thousands of people have been marooned.According to field sources, breaching is taking placing in different points of the Netai River embankment; flood water is entering localities in a strong speed.The upazila has almost been inundated; flood water has entered most of the houses; and household cooking activities are hampered.Fire Services members rescued floating body of a teenager Abdul Hakim at Ghoshgaon Union. He went missing on Wednesday at 12pm.Locals said, on the day erosion started breaching the Netai River embankment beside house of Muktijodda Billal Hossain in Kolsindur area of Gamaritala Union, its embankment part beside Rahmater Bazar at Dakkhin Maizpara Union, Raipur and Bhalukapara areas of the union.Thousands of people in over 50 villages have been marooned. Many have taken abode on flood shelter centres while many others are in disarray with their cattle. Fishes from numerous ponds have been washed away.Gamaritala Union Chairman Anwar Hossain Khan said, "I have inspected eroded areas."The eroded areas have also been inspected by Upazila Chairman David Rana Chisim and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Rafikuzzaman.UNO said, a report has already been sent to the Water Development Board; relief assistance is being arranged for the marooned people.NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Low areas in Nalitabari Upazila of the district have been inundated due to three days' non-stop downpour and hilly tide caused by onrush of water from the upstream.According to field sources, five points of the Bhogai River embankment got breached after being hit by strong current; about 1,000 families have been marooned. People of 22 villages in five unions of the upazila have fallen in suffering. Many houses and ponds got washed away while vegetable fields were submerged.Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mominur Rashid inspected inundated areas on Thursday. DC's inspection was accompanied by Nalitabari Upazila Chairman Moklesur Rahman Lebu and UNO Helena Parvin.In addition to the 22 villages, people in Gorkanda in the Poura area, Shimultala (New Bus Stand), and Nichpara are also suffering. Many have taken shelter on neighbouring raised grounds and government primary school with their cattle.Victim Khodeza Begum of Shimultala Village said, water level in the Bhogai River started swelling suddenly on Tuesday night. "My house got eroded." She has taken shelter in the primary school with her children, cattle and goats. "Many others like me are in danger," she added.She and others demanded repairing the broken embankment as soon as possible.UNO Helena Parvin provided dry food items including fastened rice, puffed rice, and molasses among 50 destitute families on Thursday.After inspecting the flooded area, DC Mominur Rashid said, he will talk with the Water Development Board (WDB) authorities about repairing the embankment soon.FENI: A total of 10 villages in the district became inundated due to heavy rainfall and hilly tide coming from India on Thursday.According to witnesses, the tidal water started entering localities breaking three points of the Muhuri River embankment. On Friday the breaching in the embankment did not continue as there was no rainfall on the day. But the broken points still remain unrepaired. Suffering of marooned people is mounting up.A visit found many houses inundated; normal living and cooking are being hampered; roads and culverts, vegetables on yards and Aman seedbeds have been submerged.The rainfall started on Thursday morning. Three points of the river, one beside the ground of Uttar Daulatpur Government Primary School in Fulgazi Sadar Upazila, one point at Porshuram Satkuchia, and another one at Joypur area have been breached. Ten villages including Jagatpur Village at Darbarpur Union, Uttar Daulatpur Village at Sadar Union, Satkuchia and Joypur of Porshuram got submerged.Locals said, every year a little rain causes breaching in the defective embankment.Executive Engineer of the WDB-Feni Jahir Uddin said, the flood water has started to recede. "After recession we will start repairing the broken embankment," he added.