Prisoner dies in Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ, July 2: A prisoner died in the district jail on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Abu Sayeed, 25, son of Zahir Uddin of Narupara Village in Ghoraghat Upazila of Dinajpur.

He was arrested under the Narcotics Control Act. However, he fell sick on Thursday.

Later, he was taken to Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital, where he died at around 9:45am on Friday while undergoing treatment.

The body was sent to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Jail Superintendent Bazlur Rashid confirmed the matter, adding that the upazila nirbahi officer was informed in this connection.











